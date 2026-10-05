Cowboys open practice window for All-Pro Tyler Smith

FRISCO, Texas — As the Dallas Cowboys work to continue improving upfront with their offensive line, they'll soon get their biggest weapon back from injury. Tyler Smith, the team's All-Pro left guard, underwent surgery just ahead of the 2026 season to repair a damaged ligament in his thumb.
The initial prognosis was 4-6 weeks, which landed Smith on the injured reserve list with designation to return, but he'd have to sit a minimum of four games before being allowed back onto the practice field.
On Monday, one day following the narrow comeback win over the Houston Texans, the Cowboys officially activated the 21-day practice window for their three-time Pro Bowler, meaning he can return to practice on a short week ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The "hope" is that Smith can practice on Tuesday, per head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
It is still undecided if Smith will take the field on Thursday Night Football, but there is a solid chance he could.
"I just think it's a huge success," said Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones to 105.3 the Fan. "We were gonna hit on Javonte [Williams] and the success he's had getting the ball into the end zone, and [Smith] is a big additive to what we do in there. I love T.J. Bass, but we're talking about a guy who's an All-Pro.
".. [And] a guy like Tyler Smith is gonna give you that extra second to make [plays downfield]."
His 21-day practice window means the Cowboys will have until Oct. 26 to activate him to the active 53-man roster, which also happens to be the exact date when they visit the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Once Smith is activated, the Cowboys will need to make a corresponding roster move to make room for his return.