Pic 6: News and notes from Cowboys' Week 4 win over Texans

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Help Is On the Way?

The Cowboys have been bit by the injury bug early this season, but got some help back on Sunday when starting safety Malik Hooker returned from a forearm injury. Hooker went on to lead the team in tackles with seven and recorded two pass breakups as well. Even going into a short week, the Cowboys may get even more help back.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game that All-Pro guard Tyler Smith (thumb) and LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) are "trending positively" towards returning Thursday against the Buccaneers.

Schottenheimer added that the team will have a better idea of their status on Tuesday. Smith will have to have his 21-day return to practice window opened as he returns from injured reserve.