Pic 6: News and notes from Cowboys' Week 4 win over Texans

HOUSTON – Coming off a deflating loss in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3, the Cowboys were resilient in their Week 4 34-30 victory over the Texans, scoring 28 points in the second half to improve to 2-2.
Dallas had to overcome a strong start from Houston on both sides of the ball, as the Cowboys mustered just six points in the first half and were trailing by 10.
From a game that CeeDee Lamb will never forget, to a unique postgame plane ride with the Jones family for one Cowboys player, it was an eventful day for the Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.
Let's take look at some more news and notes from Sunday afternoon:
The Dallas Cowboys celebrate a 34-30 victory against the Houston Texans.