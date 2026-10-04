CeeDee Lamb powers Cowboys to win over Texans with emotional, career-best day

"Honestly, bro, I wasn't even thinking about any of that throughout the game," he said of his hot start to the year. "The end goal for me was the score, and we walk off and feel victorious [today]. So, just going throughout the game, man,and just coming up for the team — a lot of third down conversions that we had that I felt like I was a part of, and I was moving the sticks; and that's the end goal."

For his part, Prescott couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of what Lamb is doing, not at all unlike Lamb's pride in helping to lift Prescott past Tony Romo for the all-time franchise record in passing touchdowns two weeks prior.

The bond between the two has become more of a brotherhood than that of teammates, and the onfield chemistry has proven to be unstoppable when the duo is firing on all cylinders. It's also telling that, for as big as the game wound up being for Lamb, he was mostly without a smile in the locker room — focused and locked in on what he has to do in his next rep, in the next game.

"Super, super proud of him," he said of Lamb. "[I've been] watching that guy since the time he was drafted and watching everything that he puts into this game: his demeanor, his spirit, his mentality, every game, going back to the off season and every game this season. He's been on it. And that's just who he is.

"That's a testament to me not even realizing he had 17 catches. I'm the one throwing it. How do I not realize that? But that's that's that's a guy just getting open, helping this team, doing whatever he can to help us. … He's an impressive player. We're blessed to have him, and super, super thankful to have him. I'm glad he had a hell of a day like this, in his hometown, and I know it felt good."

What has to also feel good is, as noted, the Cowboys won't have to deal with it being a bittersweet individual victory for Lamb, because they also got the team win to make sure his efforts weren't for naught.