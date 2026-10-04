CeeDee Lamb powers Cowboys to win over Texans with emotional, career-best day

HOUSTON — This summer, there were narratives surrounding the outlook of CeeDee Lamb, with a faction of the fandom and media wondering if he would still be at the top of his game heading into the 2026 season. All he's done through the first four outings is serve crow, hot off of the stove, and his explosive showing against the Houston Texans added salt to the meat.
In his first-ever NFL game at Reliant Stadium in Houston, the city he considers his second home, Lamb blew the roof off with 189 receiving yards on a career-high 17 catches and he also delivered the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play in regulation.
He, along with assist after assist from fellow All-Pro, Dak Prescott, put on a show that powered the Cowboys to a 34-30 win and a 2-2 record heading into a short week. The day was special for a lot of reasons, but none more so than what Lamb did and experienced.
"[It meant] everything, man," Lamb said. "I grew up here, you know what I'm saying? My grandma came out, and that was really good to see. She don't really come to many of my games and really does all the hoorah and screaming, so it was good to see my family here.
"It's just been a long road to end up in this situation, and I'm grateful for it, and just coming back and seeing a lot of things that I'm familiar with growing up, it was fire."
Quiet as it's kept, Lamb also moved past another member of the famed 88 Club in Dallas, Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, on the Cowboys' all-time receiving list to take ownership of the No. 4 spot behind only Jason Witten, Michael Irvin and Tony Hill.
"Honestly, right now, I can't really fathom it, but I will say I am grateful for the opportunity," said the five-time Pro Bowler. "It's a lot of emotions going through me right now, and as far as preparing for the next game, that's kind of how I motivate myself: 'What can I possibly do with the next game to capitalize off this one?'
"But a moment of gratitude, I'm definitely happy to be in this position. I'm happy for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to breaking more records. That's no nothing toward the guys that're ahead of me, but I'm coming."
For clarity on just how hot the start to the 2026 season has been for Lamb, consider he finished the 2025 season with only three touchdowns and, through four weeks, he currently has four of them under his belt already. His combined 499 receiving yards is already nearly half of his total 17-game production from a year ago, and with 13 regular season games remaining.
"Honestly, bro, I wasn't even thinking about any of that throughout the game," he said of his hot start to the year. "The end goal for me was the score, and we walk off and feel victorious [today]. So, just going throughout the game, man,and just coming up for the team — a lot of third down conversions that we had that I felt like I was a part of, and I was moving the sticks; and that's the end goal."
For his part, Prescott couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of what Lamb is doing, not at all unlike Lamb's pride in helping to lift Prescott past Tony Romo for the all-time franchise record in passing touchdowns two weeks prior.
The bond between the two has become more of a brotherhood than that of teammates, and the onfield chemistry has proven to be unstoppable when the duo is firing on all cylinders. It's also telling that, for as big as the game wound up being for Lamb, he was mostly without a smile in the locker room — focused and locked in on what he has to do in his next rep, in the next game.
"Super, super proud of him," he said of Lamb. "[I've been] watching that guy since the time he was drafted and watching everything that he puts into this game: his demeanor, his spirit, his mentality, every game, going back to the off season and every game this season. He's been on it. And that's just who he is.
"That's a testament to me not even realizing he had 17 catches. I'm the one throwing it. How do I not realize that? But that's that's that's a guy just getting open, helping this team, doing whatever he can to help us. … He's an impressive player. We're blessed to have him, and super, super thankful to have him. I'm glad he had a hell of a day like this, in his hometown, and I know it felt good."
What has to also feel good is, as noted, the Cowboys won't have to deal with it being a bittersweet individual victory for Lamb, because they also got the team win to make sure his efforts weren't for naught.
And as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready to head to AT&T Stadium for Thursday Night Football, suddenly those very same detractors and doubters of Lamb are sitting on the edge of their seat wondering what he might do next.