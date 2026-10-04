Dak Prescott on CeeDee Lamb's performance, Cowboys' response vs. Texans

Dallas' fellow star receiver George Pickens only recorded two receptions, but combined for 75 yards and were crucial chunk plays when he did make the grabs. Where Pickens maybe showed up more was outside of the box score, taking away Texans defenders in order to open things up for Lamb.

"If you're going to play to George like that, and leave CeeDee one on one and give him those opportunities, we're going to go to the open guy," Prescott said. "CeeDee just does a great job of feeling the zone, beating his man, whatever it is, and getting open."

While Prescott was able to find Lamb a bunch, he also was pressured, hit a good bit and sacked three times. That was somewhat expected from a Texans defensive line that features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, and it was ultimately a challenge that Prescott enjoyed.

"It was fun. That's what football is," Prescott said of dealing with the Texans pass rush. "I'm never going to shy away from that. Yea sure, I'll be a little sore, but glad to be just a little sore, especially when you get a win. My offensive line fights their ass off each and every day in practice, in the game, our communication, I love that group."

After the game, Prescott wore some bandaging around his throwing hand, but said that it was only because he was stepped on and was meant to prevent swelling, not anything that will be an issue going forward.