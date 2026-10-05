Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 34-30 win over Texans

In his debut with the Cowboys, Joey Porter Jr. played just 24 defensive snaps, 19 of which were in coverage. He was targeted just one time and did not allow a reception. It was a small sample size, but you got an idea of what Porter can do for this defense.

One of those things is being able to carry receivers over the middle of the field, like he does here on one of his five matchups against Texans WR Nico Collins. With his long strides and 34-inch arms, he's able to not just cover a lot of ground but create smaller throwing windows for quarterbacks to try and fit passes into.

That's exactly what happens here with C.J. Stroud as he rolls right, with Porter staying in Collins' hip pocket over the middle of the field the entire way and eliminating any possible throw for Stroud to make. One thing that has bitten Porter a bit in the past is penalties, so he'll need to improve there in making sure there aren't many in Dallas, but through one game, it was a solid start for Dallas' newest addition in the secondary.