Joey Porter Jr.'s impact is immediate

"That's why I wasn't really out there too much," Porter said. "But all the times I was out there, I was comfortable with the calls. The defense was helping me, Downs, Hook. They were talking to me all game, so shout out to them boys because without them I wouldn't even have been able to play out there."

While Porter looked good in his first effort with the Cowboys, overall he was part of a defense that struggled early on and gave up 397 yards of offense, including 335 passing yards to a quarterback who had thus far struggled this season. However, the unit, with its new not-so-secret weapon on board, eventually got the stops needed to secure a 34-30 victory, marking another step in the right direction.

"We've got to finish, and that's exactly what we did when the ball was on us, when it was on the defense," Porter said. "We kind of were shaky toward the end, but we came back and made a good stop for the team. So man, some stuff to work on, but we'll take the dub."

Now, with the Cowboys' arrow pointing up, Porter can work toward familiarizing himself with the play calls during a short week of preparation for Thursday's prime-time matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there's no doubt that he's off to a good start.