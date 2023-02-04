Offseason | 2023

Brian Schottenheimer Named Offensive Coordinator

Feb 04, 2023 at 02:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator – although he's not new to the building and certainly has a recognizable name.

On Saturday, the team announced Brian Schottenheimer would be the new OC, replacing the recently-departed Kellen Moore, who now has the same role with the Chargers.

"I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go."

While owner/GM Jerry Jones said this week that head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to call plays next season, the coordinator still has a major role in constructing the offense, specifically the game plan from week to week.

The son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian has plenty of experience in the NFL coaching ranks as well as he just completed his 22nd season in the league.

This past year, Schottenheimer served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys, but previously, he's been an offensive coordinator in both Jacksonville, Seattle and the Rams, as well as quarterbacks coach for the Colts and Jets.

"Brian has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect."

Earlier this week, the Cowboys interviewed two candidates outside the building – Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

McCarthy has obvious ties to the Schottenheimer family. In 1993, he got his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs, hired by Marty Schottenheimer to be a quality-control coach at the age of 29. He was on Schottenheimer's staff for six seasons, getting promoted eventually to QB coach.

In 1998, McCarthy's last season in Kansas City, he was on the same staff as Brian Schottenheimer, who was added as an offensive assistant.

Here's a list of Brian Schottenheimer's previous coaching stops:

  • Dallas – Offensive consultant (2022)
  • Jacksonville – Passing Game Coordinator (2021)
  • Seattle – Offensive coordinator (2018-20)
  • Indianapolis – Quarterbacks coach (2016-17)
  • University of Georgia – Offensive coordinator/QB coach (2015)
  • St. Louis Rams – Offensive coordinator (2012-14)
  • NY Jets – Offensive coordinator (2006-11)
  • San Diego Chargers – Offensive assistant (2002-05)
  • Washington – Quarterbacks coach (2001)
  • University of Southern California – Tight ends coach (2000)
  • Syracuse University – Wide receivers coach (1999)
  • Kansas City Chiefs – Offensive assistant (1998)
  • St. Louis Rams – Offensive assistant (1997)

