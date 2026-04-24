Caleb Downs believes he 'can do it all' for Cowboys' secondary

Eleven picks later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell called Downs' name after Dallas moved up one spot from the 12 th overall pick, giving the Dolphins two fifth-round picks to complete the deal. From Downs' perspective, Dallas' interest in him was evident early.

"We kind of knew there was a good opportunity there and a good relationship that was formed through the 30 visit and everything like that and they had real interest," Downs said. "So, I was excited about it. That's a great place to play. Great fan base and everything like that. So just super thankful for the opportunity and continue to push forward and try to be my best self."