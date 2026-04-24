Caleb Downs believes he 'can do it all' for Cowboys' secondary

FRISCO, Texas – Going into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Cowboys believed their chances of landing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs were "a longshot."
Eleven picks later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell called Downs' name after Dallas moved up one spot from the 12th overall pick, giving the Dolphins two fifth-round picks to complete the deal. From Downs' perspective, Dallas' interest in him was evident early.
"We kind of knew there was a good opportunity there and a good relationship that was formed through the 30 visit and everything like that and they had real interest," Downs said. "So, I was excited about it. That's a great place to play. Great fan base and everything like that. So just super thankful for the opportunity and continue to push forward and try to be my best self."
Downs, who Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones called a player that's capable of being "a quarterback of the defense," is viewed by Dallas as a player that can handle responsibilities at nickel, safety and cornerback.
"I think it's just being able to make plays in all facets of the game," Downs said of how he fits in the Cowboys' defense. "Whether that's near the line of scrimmage or in the deep part of the field, I feel like I could do it all and it'll be a great relationship to be able to do that with the Cowboys."
While Downs has the intangibles and football IQ to take away a lot of the "grey area" that new DC Christian Parker has said he wants to eliminate from his unit, Dallas also believes Downs is the kind of player that can make those around him play at a higher level.
"He's a multiplier. He's going to make other people better." Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay said.
Now, it's on Downs to go out and have the impact the Cowboys believe he can have on their defense, something he's confident he can do.
"That's what I'm looking to do. I'm looking to make an impact and do a lot of things on the field," Downs said. "So, we've got to go make something happen."