Caleb Downs drafted by Cowboys as first-round pick

Giving up two fifth-round picks was more than worth it to land a talent like Downs. Usually, the Cowboys wouldn't value a safety this high on the board but, as the Cowboys believe and Christian Parker will likely prove, Downs isn't simply a safety. The former Ohio State defensive back can play three positions on-demand, from nickel corner to free safety to strong safety to linebacker, depending on the play call. His football acumen is high enough to be a proverbial green dot for the entire secondary, seeing as he is not easily deceived pre- or post-snap — processing it all at light speed and having the athletic traits to react instantly to what he's seeing in real time.

Thriving in zone coverage and as a press man corner thanks to his motor, physicality and thirst for getting his hands dirty, Downs is not just a chess piece ... he's THE chess piece. A fluid ballhawk that is sticky in coverage but also excellent in run defense, as well as blitz packages when he's sent to hunt the opposing quarterback. One of the only knocks to Downs' game is that he'll, at times, sell out for the huge hit or the highlight interception; but scared money doesn't make money at this level. Downs has instincts you can't teach and is already refined in so many areas that can be taught, and his ceiling is somewhere in orbit as he heads into Dallas with Parker at the helm.