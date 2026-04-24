Caleb Downs drafted by Cowboys as first-round pick

FRISCO, Texas — With no shortage of headlines going into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have now gone from making some splashes in this year's free agency spree to extending both Javonte Williams and All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, also franchise tagging Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens — all while finalizing their draft board.
Entering this year's draft in Pittsburgh with the 12th- and 20th-overall pick, and eight picks in all, rebuilding the defense for Christian Parker is the mission, but that doesn't mean Brian Schottenheimer's offense is without need(s), and the Cowboys just made the first decision on which side of the ball will get a blue chip player first.
With their 12th-overall pick, they've selected Caleb Downs, the versatile safety out of Ohio State — trading up from No. 11 to No. 12 in a change with the Miami Dolphins for exchange for two 2026 fifth-round picks.
Round 1: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Three things to know:
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2025)
- Jim Thorpe Award Winner (2025)
- Lott Trophy Winner (2025)
- Josh Downs, his brother, is an impact WR for the Colts
Scouting Report + Fit:
Giving up two fifth-round picks was more than worth it to land a talent like Downs. Usually, the Cowboys wouldn't value a safety this high on the board but, as the Cowboys believe and Christian Parker will likely prove, Downs isn't simply a safety. The former Ohio State defensive back can play three positions on-demand, from nickel corner to free safety to strong safety to linebacker, depending on the play call. His football acumen is high enough to be a proverbial green dot for the entire secondary, seeing as he is not easily deceived pre- or post-snap — processing it all at light speed and having the athletic traits to react instantly to what he's seeing in real time.
Thriving in zone coverage and as a press man corner thanks to his motor, physicality and thirst for getting his hands dirty, Downs is not just a chess piece ... he's THE chess piece. A fluid ballhawk that is sticky in coverage but also excellent in run defense, as well as blitz packages when he's sent to hunt the opposing quarterback. One of the only knocks to Downs' game is that he'll, at times, sell out for the huge hit or the highlight interception; but scared money doesn't make money at this level. Downs has instincts you can't teach and is already refined in so many areas that can be taught, and his ceiling is somewhere in orbit as he heads into Dallas with Parker at the helm.