Canadian Prime Minister Commends L.P. Ladouceur

"Mr. Ladouceur's NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field," the statement read. "His unwavering commitment to working with charity organizations such as the Parker County Center of Hope to empower the lives of many individuals is a part of his enduring legacy."

Ladouceur is often a forgotten man despite almost two decades of service – a testament for his immaculate reputation for never making mistakes. The 2014 Pro Bowler is concluding his 16th season with the Cowboys, which ties him with Jason Witten for the most in franchise history.

Originally from Montreal, Quebec, Ladouceur went undrafted out of the University of California in 2005. He famously received a tryout with the Cowboys, who were staying in the Bay Area during Week 4 of that 2005 season, because he was already in the area as a local prospect.