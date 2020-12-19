#SFvsDAL

Presented by

Canadian Prime Minister Commends L.P. Ladouceur

Dec 18, 2020 at 06:45 PM
Dave-LP-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's not every day you get a shout out from a head of state.

On Sunday, Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur will participate in his 251st NFL game, which would set a record for a Canadian-born player. Former kicker Eddie Murray set the record, which has stood for the past 20 years.

Not only will Ladouceur take over the distinction – but it isn't going unnoticed in his native country. On Friday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement commending Ladouceur on the accomplishment.

"Mr. Ladouceur's NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field," the statement read. "His unwavering commitment to working with charity organizations such as the Parker County Center of Hope to empower the lives of many individuals is a part of his enduring legacy."

Ladouceur is often a forgotten man despite almost two decades of service – a testament for his immaculate reputation for never making mistakes. The 2014 Pro Bowler is concluding his 16th season with the Cowboys, which ties him with Jason Witten for the most in franchise history.

Originally from Montreal, Quebec, Ladouceur went undrafted out of the University of California in 2005. He famously received a tryout with the Cowboys, who were staying in the Bay Area during Week 4 of that 2005 season, because he was already in the area as a local prospect.

The rest is obviously history. Ladouceur has neither missed a game nor had a bad snap in the time since, and he'll soon hold an important distinction in Canadian sports lore.

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers have played some historic games in the past, let's see how this game compares. Find out what the writers think will happen Sunday.
news

Spagnola: How About Keeping An Eye On Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott's numbers can be deceiving, given the injuries the offense has suffered.
news

Catch-Up: From "THE" Hail Mary To One That Wasn't

Let's recap this week for the Cowboys, which includes a trip down memory lane about the famous Hail Mary to a current player still upset that he didn't get one of his own.
news

Update: Optimistic On Zeke; 17th Game In 2021?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Behind The Line: Cooper vs. Sherman Matchup

This week, we're going Behind the Line to scout the 49ers and what they will bring to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. And let's get into the Richard Sherman vs. Amari Cooper matchup.
news

McCarthy "Optimistic" His Injured DBs Can Play

Mike McCarthy said Friday he's optimistic that Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Donovan Wilson can play on Sunday. If they can, it would do wonders for the Cowboys' depth in the secondary.
news

The Big Play CeeDee Lamb Wishes He Had Back

It's been a productive rookie season for CeeDee Lamb, but there's a potential "game changer" catch he wishes he'd made a couple weeks ago.
news

Big Facts: Takeaway Total Doubled In Last 4 Weeks

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday's meeting with San Francisco at 12:00pm CT on CBS.
news

Writer's Blocks: Following The 49ers' Blueprint

I can't say I've ever been in such a bizarre situation.
news

Continuity At CB Has Been A Challenge All Year

Due to injuries, the Cowboys' top four cornerbacks haven't played together all season. This week? We'll see, but the group seems to be inching closer to full strength.
news

5 Bucks: Win Or Go Home; Pollard Ready For More

Football analyst Bucky Brooks has five points of emphasis this week, including RB Tony Pollard being ready for the big stage. 

Advertising