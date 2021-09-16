Cedrick Wilson Earned His "Next Man Up" Title

Wilson was a sixth-round pick in 2018 who tore his labrum in training camp. In 2019, he was passed up in the wide receiver room by Devin Smith and ended up on the practice squad. But he was called up during the season. And he did what was in his control: contribute to special teams, learn the offense better than anyone else, and practice with intensity. So, he lasted with the Cowboys.

The far end of a wide receiver depth chart is typically a place with a lot of turnover. Teams are always looking to stick a young player in their wide receiver room who's a long shot to be a big-time playmaker in the right environment. It makes sense, but perhaps less important than raw talent in the role of "next man up" is familiarity with the playbook. Wilson didn't focus on trying to prove he should have been drafted higher. He focused on making sure he wouldn't prevent a high-scoring offense from running on all cylinders if needed.

"I feel like I can fill the role because I've been here," Wilson said of his likely increase in offensive snaps over the next month. "The offense hasn't changed, so just go out here and play my game."

The confidence of both Cowboys coaches and Cowboys fans in Wilson's ability to perform in an important game comes a little easier after his unexpected showcase in last season's 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson came out of nowhere to record 107 yards and two touchdowns.

The young receiver says his readiness combines with Dak Prescott's equal opportunity mindset under center. "He looks for who's open and not necessarily [which receiver] is in that spot," Wilson explains. "It's my job to be ready when the ball gets thrown to me."

Wilson isn't Gallup, who's athleticism makes for a huge asset within the offense. But Wilson knows every route for every receiver in that offense. His readiness wasn't dependent on which receiver he might ask to fill in for. He said on Wednesday that the coaching staff hasn't told him specifically if he'll be filling in directly for Gallup's role or if there will be some fluidity to how he is utilized. He doesn't feel that conversation is necessary.

"I come out here and do it every day so I don't give them any doubt in their mind that I can do it on game day."

He doesn't want a reduced role in special teams, and practice isn't different this week than it was before Gallup's injury. He is still learning route-running from Amari Cooper. He is still practicing and perfecting the routes of different receivers in the offense.

"I don't look at this week any differently," Wilson said. "I go out there and practice hard."