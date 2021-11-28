CeeDee Lamb Back At Practice, Amari To Follow

It appears the Cowboys may have more options at wide receiver for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints after having to play their Thanksgiving matchup without their two most productive playmakers this season.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said during a conference call with media members Sunday morning that both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are expected to return to practice this week ahead of the Cowboys' matchup with the Saints.
Cooper has missed two straight games but is expected to practice on Monday after spending 10 days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
"As far as Amari, he'll be back in tomorrow," McCarthy said Sunday. "We'll work him back in and see where he is as far as conditioning."
McCarthy later clarified that the team would have to assess Cooper's conditioning on Monday before implementing him into full practices or making any promises about his status on Thursday.
"That's obvious for any player coming off a 10-day stretch [of being away from the team]," McCarthy said.
Lamb, on the other hand, suffered a concussion just before halftime of the Cowboys' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was unable to complete the league's concussion protocol before the short turnaround of the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.
"I see CeeDee Lamb going through the full work day today," McCarthy said of Sunday's practice.
McCarthy also stated that Sunday would be a "light practice" following the overtime loss to the Raiders.