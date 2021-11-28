CeeDee Lamb Back At Practice, Amari To Follow

"As far as Amari, he'll be back in tomorrow," McCarthy said Sunday. "We'll work him back in and see where he is as far as conditioning."

McCarthy later clarified that the team would have to assess Cooper's conditioning on Monday before implementing him into full practices or making any promises about his status on Thursday.

"That's obvious for any player coming off a 10-day stretch [of being away from the team]," McCarthy said.

Lamb, on the other hand, suffered a concussion just before halftime of the Cowboys' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was unable to complete the league's concussion protocol before the short turnaround of the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.

"I see CeeDee Lamb going through the full work day today," McCarthy said of Sunday's practice.