#DALvsLAC

CeeDee Lamb describes self-reflecting week with offense

Oct 13, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb-describes-self-reflecting-week-with-offense-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — During Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was noticeably discouraged on the sideline with the output on both sides of the ball as he separated himself on the sideline and showed a couple of moments of frustration following stalled out offensive drives.

While Lamb did say on Friday that he is almost always by himself both on the sideline and during pregame as part of his competitive process, he also admits that he could have handled Sunday's bitterness better in order to help the team.

"I had time to self-reflect," Lamb said about this week. "I didn't go the best route to get my end result [in San Francisco]. At the end of the day, I do have a job to do. I want to contribute to this team and I'll do anything in my power week in and week out."

While there was probably a lot of truth in his visible sideline frustration at Levi's Stadium last week in one of the worst offensive showings since Lamb arrived in Dallas, the Cowboys' leading receiver from a year ago also took time to call out the critics who maybe looked too deep into his emotions.

"They swear they know me," Lamb said. "I don't know none of them."

Lamb took time with Dak Prescott earlier this week to reset and re-center what the Cowboys are trying to do offensively. Through five games, Dallas' passing offense is 20th in the NFL which has affected the production for Lamb and his fellow receivers.

"I didn't get the start that I wanted," he said. "I have high expectations from myself. Every week after the game, I have time to self-reflect and ask what's going on, what am I doing to help the team? Have I done everything to contribute to a win? When I have no as an answer, then that's when I start to figure out ways of being better for my team, a better player and a better teammate."

The beauty of the issue for Lamb is that it's still early in the season and that there are still 12 games to work out the problems on the offensive side. And if the upcoming result is indicative of what the Cowboys have done since he arrived in 2020, then he's confident in a bounce back.

"It happens, not every team is gonna be great for 17 games straight," he said. "We planned for that. Some things hit the fan, and it's all about how you bounce back. We've preached resilience since I've been here, so we gotta prove that we're still that team."

Personally, a lot remains on the table for Lamb.

"I got a long way to go."

Related Content

news

Dak not letting loss to 49ers halt prep for Chargers

There was yet another lesson learned by the Dallas Cowboys in the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Dak Prescott is making it clear there's no time to pout about it.
news

Clark on stepping up after LVE loss: 'It's go time'

Damone Clark will be asked to take on a greater workload with the loss of LVE, and the former All-American sounds ready to eat, especially after the loss to the 49ers.
news

Big Facts: Only One Sack for Parsons at LB

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT kickoff on ESPN.
news

Updates: KaVontae Turpin to ramp up in practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

'Sense of urgency' is there with offensive leaders

With an offense that is producing middle-of-the-road numbers through five games, the offensive leaders are cranking the preparation up a notch ahead of the week six matchup against the Chargers.
news

Rashaan Evans 'ready' to jump in for the Cowboys

Rashaan Evans is officially signed to the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of Leighton Vander Esch suffering a neck injury, and the former first-round pick is ready to eat. 
news

C.J. Goodwin hopeful he can return in "4-6 weeks"

The special teams ace was initially thought to be out for the season but for now, C.J. Goodwin is hoping to return without having surgery.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Roster moves: LB Evans added; Hendershot on IR

The Cowboys made several roster moves on Thursday involving players to IR and potentially bringing players back to the 53-man roster.
news

Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans in wake of LVE injury

The Cowboys added another former first round pick to the roster on Wednesday by signing linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.
news

Science Lab: Bruised, bloodied, but not yet broken 

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
Advertising