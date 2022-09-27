CeeDee Lamb Knew He "Had To Step Up" vs. Giants

Mike McCarthy decided to go for it, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a quick play for Lamb right at the first-down mark.

Two plays later, Rush found Lamb again for 26 yards, followed by Lamb's spectacular one-handed grab that gave Dallas the lead for good.

"I had to step up," Lamb said. "It was mandatory.

"I appreciate Kellen for trusting in me and all the guys believing in my abilities. … I was willing to do anything to make up for a touchdown, potentially, that I left in the (second) quarter."

Lamb finished the game with a game-high eight catches (on 12 targets) for 87 yards and the TD.

"CeeDee's got the 88 on for a reason," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "He's a superstar. He had a hell of a game. He had the one drop early, but he responded and had that big drive and big touchdown catch. CeeDee is a hell of a player and he's only going to get better."

Lamb is well aware that the spotlight is on him as the top option on offense following the offseason departure of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Lamb says he's his own toughest critic.

That whole third quarter of frustration was an example. But he, and the offense, showed toughness with a big finish against their NFC East rivals.

"We preach toughness and willingness, and I was willing to put my body out on the line for the other 10 guys and the other guys on the sideline," Lamb said. "They're believing in me, they trust my talent, and so do I.