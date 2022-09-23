Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — Off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 regular season, the New York Giants have a shot at starting with three consecutive wins for the first time since 2019, an achievement new head coach Brian Daboll intends to make a reality - setting the stage for a critical early season NFC East battle with the Cowboys you'll want to watch every second of.

The biggest problem for the Giants is that they'll have to go through Micah Parsons and an elite defense to make their goal a reality, and that won't be easy, seeing as Parsons leads a defense that's allowed only two touchdowns through two weeks despite facing both Tom Brady and Joe Burrow in back-to-back weeks.

It's the Cowboys offense that remains the biggest question mark, though Cooper Rush is now 2-0 as an NFL starter - both being major upsets - and there's a great chance Michael Gallup returns to the field to tandem with CeeDee Lamb and a surging Noah Brown; and the combo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard isn't one to shake a stick at.

Can Rush land a third NFL upset? Or will the Giants, a team he spent a bit of time with in 2021, hand him his first loss as a starter?

One of them will wake up on Tuesday with a 3-0 record (and the Cowboys will be 2-1 if Rush goes to 3-0 as a starter), and here's how you can catch all of the primetime action:

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Monday, Sept. 26

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW (Local), CBS (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

