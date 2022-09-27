Notes: Micah Parsons Pushes Through; Dak Update

1 / 12

Rush For 3

Filling in again for injured starter Dak Prescott (thumb), quarterback Cooper Rush won his third career start on Monday night. The six-year veteran improved to 3-0 in three NFL starts and joined some exclusive company, too.

Rush is now the third quarterback in Cowboys history to win the first three starts of his career, along with Roger Staubach (1969-70) and Jason Garrett (1993-98).

Monday, Rush completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to cap off an 11-play, 89-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

"(Right guard) Zack (Martin) in the huddle said we're going 90 (yards) and everyone kind of locked in and we did," Rush said. "Guys made plays all over the field, running the ball tonight -- unbelievable. I don't know our numbers, but I'm sure it was good."

-Rob Phillips (9/26/22)