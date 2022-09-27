Notebook

Notes: Micah Parsons Pushes Through; Dak Update

Sep 27, 2022 at 02:45 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Channeling Michael Jordan, Micah Parsons made clear over the weekend that a cold wouldn't keep him out of Monday's road game against the New York Giants.

Parsons had tweeted a GIF of Jordan playing the famous "Flu Game" in the 1998 NBA Finals. His message?

"I'm here to play," he said. "I don't want to be held back. I want to play. I live to play the game. I don't really have too many things that get me up to this amount of excitement, this energy, the thrill I get from playing football."

Monday night, the Cowboys All-Pro linebacker looked like himself despite missing practice during the week. Parsons was credited with only one tackle and two quarterback hits, but his pass rush pressure helped pave the way for the defense's five sacks in a 23-16 victory at MetLife Stadium.

"I'm good enough to play my game and people can't tell the difference," Parsons said. "I think me at 60 (percent) is better than most people's 100. I don't care where I'm at (percentage wise), man. I just want to play."

-Rob Phillips (9/26/22)

