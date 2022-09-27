Lawrence Flattens Giants, OK After Injury Scare

As for his foot, Lawrence noted with a sizable smile that his foot is "solid" and describes the extended absence as nothing more than precaution.

"I'm OK," he said. "The body should be hurting after a tough fight and win like that. I'll be alright.

It was just a little soreness.

"'I'll be back out there next week.""

Heading into the Week 3 contest with the Giants it was Micah Parsons leading the team in the sack category with four, and it took only one game for Lawrence to climb within just one sack of tying him heading into the coming Week 4 matchup against the visiting Washington Commanders.

Parsons wasn't able to add to his sack tally against the Giants, but both will lead a Cowboys defense (1st in the NFL in sacks produced) against a Washington rival that allowed eight sacks on Carson Wentz on Sunday. And considering Dallas pressured Jones a career-high 20+ times on Monday, it stands to reason the defense can keep the good times rolling in Wentz's backfield six days from now.

And, according to Lawrence, the running bet he has with Parsons for who'll finish with the most sacks on the team in 2022 is alive and kicking; and he feels he'll leapfrog the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year into the lead seat next weekend.