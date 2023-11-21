CeeDee Lamb will 'be out there' vs. Commanders

It will be Lamb's third Thanksgiving game since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, as he looks to build on his 100-yard performance in 2022 that helped push his team to win.

The opportunity to play on Thanksgiving – after growing up watching the Cowboys on the holiday – will always be special to Lamb, especially with all of his family still around for the big day.

"It's the ability to do what we love," Lamb said. "And then at the end of the game – win, lose or draw – we get to celebrate with our families and our loved ones. Just having everyone together and building that camaraderie with your family, you take yourself back to when you were younger. All of those get-togethers, gatherings with your family, just bringing that back to life."

Despite missing most of the day to playing the game and also missing other key holidays as a result of the brutal schedule on and off the field in the NFL, Lamb is thankful to have the opportunity to play once again on Thanksgiving this year.