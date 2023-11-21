CeeDee Lamb will 'be out there' vs. Commanders

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys took part in their only full practice of the week on Tuesday afternoon as they go through a quick turnaround in preparation for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.
For CeeDee Lamb, the quick turnaround is closely highlighted even more this time around in 2023 as he nurses an ankle injury that he suffered against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. However, head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that there wasn't a "high level of concern" of Lamb not playing Thursday, and when asked today, Lamb took it one step further.
"I'm straight," Lamb said. "I'll be out there getting active."
It will be Lamb's third Thanksgiving game since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, as he looks to build on his 100-yard performance in 2022 that helped push his team to win.
The opportunity to play on Thanksgiving – after growing up watching the Cowboys on the holiday – will always be special to Lamb, especially with all of his family still around for the big day.
"It's the ability to do what we love," Lamb said. "And then at the end of the game – win, lose or draw – we get to celebrate with our families and our loved ones. Just having everyone together and building that camaraderie with your family, you take yourself back to when you were younger. All of those get-togethers, gatherings with your family, just bringing that back to life."
Despite missing most of the day to playing the game and also missing other key holidays as a result of the brutal schedule on and off the field in the NFL, Lamb is thankful to have the opportunity to play once again on Thanksgiving this year.
"I knew that this job would bring a lot of holidays that would get taken away," he said. "For instance, Christmas and all of those types of situations. Just being all the way bought into this game and understanding what can and cannot transpire, some holidays are better than others."