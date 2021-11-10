CeeDee's Ankle Not The Only Thing That's Fine

"Obviously, if you feel like you're one of the reasons, or you know the reason why you can't compete, it's tough," he said. "Especially understanding you got to get through a three-hour game. Play the best you can feel like you can play, push yourself to the limits."

With some added time to get himself right, Lamb said the ankle shouldn't be an issue this weekend.

"I'm much better than I felt last week, considering that I had just freshly rolled it, first practice," he said.

Honestly, though, Lamb's Wednesday media availability focused more on an alternative meaning of "fine" -- the monetary kind, which has been a perplexing issue for the second-year receiver.

"I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined for some reason," Lamb said.

There has been a long list to this point in the season. Lamb has reportedly been fined several times for wearing his jersey untucked. H has also incurred a fine for wearing his socks too low and for an illegal crackback block.

The fines were enough to prompt fellow receiver Amari Cooper to speculate on whether or not Lamb liked his money. Lamb assured everyone: he does.

"I would kind of think the same thing, but I do love money -- for those that don't know, I do like money," he said. "It's kind of just critiquing myself a lot more on what they're expecting and be better."

Most notably, Lamb was fined $10,300 for waving goodbye to Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills after scoring the walk-off touchdown in the overtime win against New England.

"Don't get me started on that," he said.

On the bright side, it doesn't sound as if Lamb has had an issue these last couple weeks. He said he'll be making it a point to check and make sure his uniform complies with NFL rules before kickoff.

If anything, the issue might be with a lack of discipline for others. Lamb didn't speak to media last week while he was dealing with his ankle injury, but he was asked Wednesday if he was surprised by the lack of discipline for Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who appeared to choke him while the two were entangled during the Oct. 31 game in Minnesota.

"Yes, considering I got fined -- what was that for, waving?" he said. "I don't know, it was something crazy then for me to get choked on the sideline and the ref said his thumb was stuck in my helmet, that's crazy. That's nonsense."