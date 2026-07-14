 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2026

Charles Snowden suspended by NFL for first 3 games of 2026 season 

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:08 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

07_14_ Charles Snowden

FRISCO, Texas -- Cowboys outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2026 regular season, according to the league wire.

According to reports from NFL Media, Snowden's suspension is part of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a DUI in 2024.

The league released the following on Snowden's suspension:

"Dallas' Charles Snowden, DE, Virginia, has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first three games of the 2026 season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players."

Aside from being able to fully participate in training camp in Oxnard as well as Dallas' three preseason games, Snowden would not be able to play for the Cowboys in the regular season until Week 4 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Snowden, 28, signed with the Cowboys on June 18 after trying out for the team during Dallas' mandatory minicamp.

Snowden has spent the last two years with the Raiders, where he started 18 games and played in 31 total for Las Vegas. Previously, Snowden played two games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 after going undrafted out of Virginia.

The Cowboys depart for training camp in Oxnard, California on Monday, July 27.

Related Content

news

No.10) Which position is the most pressing need?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the Cowboys roster, and which position groups still have a need for additions.

news

Role Call: Michael Trigg's path to the 53-man roster seems clear

Cowboys rookie UDFA tight end Michael Trigg impressed many with his highlight plays in college. Now, he'll have to continue rounding out his game in order to compete for a spot on Dallas' 53-man roster.

news

No.11) Most Important Game on 2026 Schedule?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on which game is the most important on the Cowboys' 2026 schedule.

news

Role Call: Charles Snowden looking to continue growth with Cowboys

Coming off two of his best seasons yet in the NFL, new Cowboys OLB Charles Snowden has a chance to continue his growth in his first year in Dallas.

news

No.12) Who Makes Biggest Year-2 Jump?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on which players could make the biggest jump going into their second year with the Cowboys.

news

No.13) How do the Cowboys stack up against the NFC East?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the NFC East, and where the Cowboys rank among their division rivals.

news

Role Call: Derion Kendrick brings rare combination of youth & experience

Derion Kendrick is new to the Cowboys cornerback room but he's definitely got some experience under his belt. Not only that, he'll have plenty of history with two of the Cowboys' opponents this year.

news

No.14) Who's the next to land a big contract?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a closer look at the contract-year scenario, asking who might be the next player to land a big contract with the Cowboys.

news

Role Call: Tyrus Wheat looking to make most of second stint with Cowboys

In his return to Dallas, Cowboys OLB Tyrus Wheat is coming off his best season yet in 2025. Now, he has an opportunity to continue to grow and earn a role in the pass rushing rotation.

news

No.15) Which CB has the most to prove?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the cornerback room, and which player has the most to prove in 2026.

news

Role Call: Drew Shelton brings flexibility to Cowboys offensive line

Even though he's primarily played left tackle, the Cowboys see rookie offensive lineman Drew Shelton being able to play on either side of the line and even in the interior too.

Advertising