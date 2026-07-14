Charles Snowden suspended by NFL for first 3 games of 2026 season 

FRISCO, Texas -- Cowboys outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2026 regular season, according to the league wire.

According to reports from NFL Media, Snowden's suspension is part of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a DUI in 2024.

The league released the following on Snowden's suspension:

"Dallas' Charles Snowden, DE, Virginia, has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first three games of the 2026 season. He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players."

Aside from being able to fully participate in training camp in Oxnard as well as Dallas' three preseason games, Snowden would not be able to play for the Cowboys in the regular season until Week 4 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Snowden, 28, signed with the Cowboys on June 18 after trying out for the team during Dallas' mandatory minicamp.

Snowden has spent the last two years with the Raiders, where he started 18 games and played in 31 total for Las Vegas. Previously, Snowden played two games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 after going undrafted out of Virginia.