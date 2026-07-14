FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at the Cowboys roster heading into training camp, and which position groups could still be in need of an addition or two.

No.10) Which position is the most pressing need?

Tommy: Linebacker has been my answer for most of the offseason, and it certainly is very high on the top of my list. However, as I've thought about it more, I think cornerback might be slightly ahead at the moment. Dallas addressed the linebacker room during the draft by selecting Jaishawn Barham and trading for Dee Winters, which is a step in the right direction along with continuing to hope DeMarvion Overshown can stay healthy over the course of the season.

At cornerback, I feel there are a lot more questions. The question of staying healthy over the course of the year will certainly loom over DaRon Bland, as he returns from foot surgery this offseason. Then there's second-year CB Shavon Revel, who played during the back half of the season but never looked fully comfortable as he played for the first time in over a year after a knee injury suffered in college. Free agency additions like Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick help, but for the group as a whole I feel it lacks a sure-fire shutdown option.

Now, if Bland is healthy and returns to a version similar to his 2023 self, that would be massive. Additionally, one of the reasons the Cowboys hired Christian Parker was for his expertise working in the secondary and developing players at the position. If he's able to advance that development or find the perfect coverage plan that combines the current skillsets of the players in the room, then that would certainly help. That said, training camp will be an indicator of where the room as it, and where the cowboys feel the room is at too.

Patrik: We're only a couple weeks ahead of training camp and I'm realizing my answer to this question remains the same as it was heading into the NFL Draft, and exiting it. The Cowboys have still not made any sort of splash at linebacker, though not for lack of trying. They feverishly tried to sign Nakobe Dean in free agency, falling just short after he claims his decision to join the Raiders was "51/49" — indicating how difficult it was.

Dallas walked away from the draft with Jaishawn Barham, who'll begin as an off-ball linebacker, and having traded for Dee Winters, but my answer is the same: it's linebacker. I expect DeMarvion Overshown could have a Pro Bowl season if he remains on the field, but his availability is one of several question marks (too many) that exist in that unit and I'd love for that room to put my mind at ease soon, but I'd also like more insurance until I see more.

Nick: I took a glance at the other answers before I got to mine and I have to admit I agree with both Tommy and Patrik. And honestly, this isn't necessarily a good thing but I would think mine is also on defense, but another position entirely.

To me, I think the most pressing need is edge rusher. Now, did they address it? Sure, they traded for Rashan Gary, drafted Malachi Lawrence, re-signed Sam Wiliams and moved Marist Liufau to the edge, alongside did Ezeiruaku and James Houston. They have people here but can they provide the dynamic pass rush needed to take this defense to the next level?

I agree that linebacker needs an upgrade and cornerback has serious question marks. But to me, all of that can be fixed much quicker if the pass rush is there and consistent every game. If the Cowboys can somehow find a dawg on the edge, it would change everything. I THINK it's going to be Gary for starters and we'll see how long it takes Lawrence and/or Ezeiruaku to get there. And something tells me Sam Williams might be ready for his biggest year yet.