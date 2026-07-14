 Skip to main content
Advertising

20 Questions | 2019

No.10)  Which position is the most pressing need?

Jul 14, 2026 at 02:35 PM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Tommy YarrishNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
20-questions-7-14

FRISCO, Texas - Football season is getting closer and closer.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. That's when we'll get an up-close look at Brian Schottenheimer's second season with this revised roster and coaching staff. When we get to Oxnard, that's when we'll start to get some real answers about this 2026 Cowboys team.

But what are the questions? We've compiled our annual list of pressing questions that need answers heading into the regular season. The staff writers, consisting of Patrik Walker, Tommy Yarrish, Nick Eatman, Mickey Spagnola and Kurt Daniels, weigh in on some of the pressing issues.

Today, we'll continue the series with a look at the Cowboys roster heading into training camp, and which position groups could still be in need of an addition or two.

No.10) Which position is the most pressing need?

Tommy: Linebacker has been my answer for most of the offseason, and it certainly is very high on the top of my list. However, as I've thought about it more, I think cornerback might be slightly ahead at the moment. Dallas addressed the linebacker room during the draft by selecting Jaishawn Barham and trading for Dee Winters, which is a step in the right direction along with continuing to hope DeMarvion Overshown can stay healthy over the course of the season.

At cornerback, I feel there are a lot more questions. The question of staying healthy over the course of the year will certainly loom over DaRon Bland, as he returns from foot surgery this offseason. Then there's second-year CB Shavon Revel, who played during the back half of the season but never looked fully comfortable as he played for the first time in over a year after a knee injury suffered in college. Free agency additions like Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick help, but for the group as a whole I feel it lacks a sure-fire shutdown option.

Now, if Bland is healthy and returns to a version similar to his 2023 self, that would be massive. Additionally, one of the reasons the Cowboys hired Christian Parker was for his expertise working in the secondary and developing players at the position. If he's able to advance that development or find the perfect coverage plan that combines the current skillsets of the players in the room, then that would certainly help. That said, training camp will be an indicator of where the room as it, and where the cowboys feel the room is at too.

Patrik: We're only a couple weeks ahead of training camp and I'm realizing my answer to this question remains the same as it was heading into the NFL Draft, and exiting it. The Cowboys have still not made any sort of splash at linebacker, though not for lack of trying. They feverishly tried to sign Nakobe Dean in free agency, falling just short after he claims his decision to join the Raiders was "51/49" — indicating how difficult it was.

Dallas walked away from the draft with Jaishawn Barham, who'll begin as an off-ball linebacker, and having traded for Dee Winters, but my answer is the same: it's linebacker. I expect DeMarvion Overshown could have a Pro Bowl season if he remains on the field, but his availability is one of several question marks (too many) that exist in that unit and I'd love for that room to put my mind at ease soon, but I'd also like more insurance until I see more.

Nick: I took a glance at the other answers before I got to mine and I have to admit I agree with both Tommy and Patrik. And honestly, this isn't necessarily a good thing but I would think mine is also on defense, but another position entirely.

To me, I think the most pressing need is edge rusher. Now, did they address it? Sure, they traded for Rashan Gary, drafted Malachi Lawrence, re-signed Sam Wiliams and moved Marist Liufau to the edge, alongside did Ezeiruaku and James Houston. They have people here but can they provide the dynamic pass rush needed to take this defense to the next level?

I agree that linebacker needs an upgrade and cornerback has serious question marks. But to me, all of that can be fixed much quicker if the pass rush is there and consistent every game. If the Cowboys can somehow find a dawg on the edge, it would change everything. I THINK it's going to be Gary for starters and we'll see how long it takes Lawrence and/or Ezeiruaku to get there. And something tells me Sam Williams might be ready for his biggest year yet.

But until we see it, I'm going to call it a pressing need. Let's be honest - they had one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and it didn't work out. Now he's gone and his production on the field hasn't been replaced. Until it does, that's my most pressing need.

Related Content

news

No.11) Most Important Game on 2026 Schedule?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on which game is the most important on the Cowboys' 2026 schedule.

news

No.12) Who Makes Biggest Year-2 Jump?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on which players could make the biggest jump going into their second year with the Cowboys.

news

No.13) How do the Cowboys stack up against the NFC East?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the NFC East, and where the Cowboys rank among their division rivals.

news

No.14) Who's the next to land a big contract?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a closer look at the contract-year scenario, asking who might be the next player to land a big contract with the Cowboys.

news

No.15) Which CB has the most to prove?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the cornerback room, and which player has the most to prove in 2026.

news

No.16) Where do CeeDee-Pickens rank as WR duo?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and where they rank among the NFL's best WR duos.

news

No.17) Who will lead the Cowboys in sacks in 2026?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20 Questions series with a focus on the pass rush, wondering who will actually lead the Cowboys in sacks this year.

news

No.18) Who Makes Their First Career Pro Bowl?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20-Questions series with an annual prediction on which player could be ready to take their game to the next level.

news

No.19) Who will emerge as Running Back 2?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll continue our 20-Questions series with a look at backup running back position behind starter Javonte Williams.

news

20 Questions: Aside from Downs, which rookie makes the biggest impact?

Training camp is the time for answers, but what are the questions? We'll begin our 20-Questions series with a look at which rookie, aside from Caleb Downs, could have the biggest impact for the Cowboys in their first NFL season.

news

1) Are Cowboys Good Enough To Take Next Step?

Pretty simple question for our final installment of 20 Questions: After a first-round exit last season, are the Cowboys good enough to take the next step?

Advertising