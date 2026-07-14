Role Call: Michael Trigg's path to the 53-man roster seems clear

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with tight end Michael Trigg.)

How He Got Here:

Michael Trigg's journey began as a youngster with a dream back in Tampa, and it didn't take long for him to show how special he could be with a football in his hands. From a 1,200-yard, 16 touchdown season at Seffner Christian Academy to building upon that at Carrollwood Day School, Trigg ended up getting several D1 offers before committing to USC in 2021. His road then took him through Ole Miss and to Baylor, where he earned All-Big 12 honors two years in a row — the Cowboys having seen enough to justify making him a high-priority UDFA in April.

What's Next:

The uber-athletic tight end has the talent to make waves on the tight end depth chart in his first-ever NFL training camp, but let's not pretend it'll be an easy path. Jake Ferguson is the definitive TE1 and TE2 features a head-to-head battle between former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker in his contract year and a fast-rising Brevyn-Span Ford. Trigg needs to show his ability isn't simply acrobatic catches, but also that he's able to make an impact on special teams, the latter likely paving his path to the 53-man roster.

Did You Know: