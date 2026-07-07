Role Call: Drew Shelton brings flexibility to Cowboys offensive line

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with offensive lineman Drew Shelton.)

How He Got Here:

Shelton, a four-star recruit out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, committed to his home state university Penn State in 2020, and held firm in his commitment until he enrolled in 2022. In each of his four years with the Nittany Lions, Shelton was a starter in at least one game, including starting 28 games his final two years.

The Cowboys, who have drafted an offensive lineman in each of the last six drafts, continued their tradition by selecting Shelton with the 112th overall pick and the first of their three fourth-round picks.

What's Next:

One of the reasons the Cowboys use later-round draft capital on offensive linemen is to build depth while also develop talent in case it's needed. Recent historical examples of that include Tyler Biadasz, Asim Richards and Nate Thomas, and now Shelton has a chance to be next in line, and has said he's open to moving around into some positions he hasn't played as much.

While Shelton has primarily played left tackle throughout his career, it sounds like he'll be tried on the other side at right tackle, and may even get some work inside at guard too. Shelton is a well-rounded player, but comes from a run-heavy offense at Penn State that should mesh well with the concepts that Klayton Adams and Conor Riley, who recruited Shelton out of high school, have instilled over the last year in the room. It may take time to piece together, but Shelton has the tools to be next versatile offensive lineman Dallas can count on when needed.

Did You Know: