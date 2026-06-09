DeMarvion Overshown 'excited' for new role as MIKE linebacker

Overshown said that conversations between he and Christian Parker about moving him to that role began after the 2026 NFL Draft, with Overshown saying Parker told him "ultimately, we want you to be our guy that everybody is hearing before each play." Being in control of the entire defense is what Overshown pointed to as the biggest difference between the MIKE position and weakside linebacker position, where he's played in the past.

"People are going to look for me to set the front or make the checks when the offense is making a check," Overshown said. "I've got to be CP on the field, that's what we talked about a lot. I've got to be an extension of him on the field. That's a role that you do it well, you play in one place for a long time. We all know what year this is for me, it's a contract year, and you give me the green dot, so I've got an opportunity to prove myself."

In Overshown's mind, the fact that he hasn't played the MIKE linebacker position before in his career isn't an indicator that he doesn't have the ability to do it.

"I've been able to play MIKE, it's just been I haven't been asked to do it," Overshown said. "This year, that role fits me. People look at me as a MIKE. When [Parker] got here, he already had the plan built, I've just got to follow."

Overshown's speed and ability to cover ground sideline-to-sideline is what's made him an impact player for the Cowboys when he's been healthy. He believes moving towards the middle of the field won't take that ability away, and instead make his workload a bit lighter.

"I'll be able to do even more," Overshown said. "Now I'm not running from sideline to sideline, I'm running from the middle of the field to the sideline. So that's more tackles for me, I'm protected on both sides, so now I can just play free. I'm not just coming from 'Okay, I need you take care of this side of the field, and we're going to be good.' No, you put me in the middle so I can take care of both sides of the field. I'm excited to have that role."

In the handful of practices that Overshown has had with Parker and learning his scheme, he's picked up on how important his role and responsibilities will be in order for the unit to be successful as a whole.

"I learned that in order for us to be the great defense that we're going to be, I'm going to have to be the great leader that I have to be," Overshown said. "So [Parker] giving me that role and giving me that badge, I took that with heart, because I want to be that. I want people to look at me in the fourth quarter and say 'This guy's still going hard.'"

Passion and love for the game has never been a question asked about Overshown. What has been is his injury history, having suffered two major knee injuries early in his NFL career. Finally healthy going into an important 2026 campaign, Overshown feels good in his body.

"I've got the best knees in the NFL if you ask me," Overshown said. "They're brand new. Technology these days is crazy. I feel great, already starting off as a win being healthy. The fact that I'm healthy going into the season, going into training camp, you can expect a lot from me."

Going into a contract year, or really any year, Overshown too has high expectations for himself and his team.

"I expect a lot from me every time I step on the field," Overshown said. "This offseason, it's just more special because it's the next one. I got married, I secured that bag, and now it's time to go get that Super Bowl ring. I got my wedding ring, now it's time to get that Super Bowl ring, it's ring season."

Long-term contracts and security are always on player's minds especially at this time of year, but Overshown believes that with living out his expectations will come his payday.