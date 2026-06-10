James Houston wins top HBCU honor for impact on Cowboys

"Being selected as this year's NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year means a lot to me," Houston said afterwards. "My time at Jackson State made me into the man and player I am today, and I'm proud to be a part of the legacy that HBCU players have built and will continue to build on and off the field. Thank you to the NFLPA for their support and investment into HBCU programs and players."

It must be mentioned that Houston's impact in Dallas and the community doesn't stop when he steps off of the field. His charity, the Problem Solved Foundation, has recently teamed with Dallas ISD (Independent School District) to host his annual youth football camp at John Kincaide Stadium on June 13 — after the conclusion of Cowboys' OTAs and just ahead of mandatory minicamp.

"Me and my team, we got together, and we do a camp every year," he said. "This will be the third annual camp, and we're just trying to help the kids. We're trying to show them the way, how to practice and how to have the right attitude and character to get far in life."