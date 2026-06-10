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OTAs | 2026

James Houston wins top HBCU honor for impact on Cowboys

Jun 10, 2026 at 03:53 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

06_10_ James Houston

FRISCO, Texas — James Houston was a breath of fresh air for the Dallas Cowboys and their defense in 2025. The veteran pass rusher out of Jackson State joined the club almost literally one year ago, in July, hoping to make waves, and waves were indeed made.

He finished last season with 5.5 sacks, second-most on the team behind only Jadeveon Clowney, as well as 35 combined tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and he was able to achieve this despite being held to rotational duties with zero starts in his 17 games played.

His impressive season with the Cowboys earned him the right to be named NFLPA's 2026 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year, the tenth player to earn the nod as an NFL player that attended an HBCU (Historically Black College or University).

"Being selected as this year's NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year means a lot to me," Houston said afterwards. "My time at Jackson State made me into the man and player I am today, and I'm proud to be a part of the legacy that HBCU players have built and will continue to build on and off the field. Thank you to the NFLPA for their support and investment into HBCU programs and players."

It must be mentioned that Houston's impact in Dallas and the community doesn't stop when he steps off of the field. His charity, the Problem Solved Foundation, has recently teamed with Dallas ISD (Independent School District) to host his annual youth football camp at John Kincaide Stadium on June 13 — after the conclusion of Cowboys' OTAs and just ahead of mandatory minicamp.

"Me and my team, we got together, and we do a camp every year," he said. "This will be the third annual camp, and we're just trying to help the kids. We're trying to show them the way, how to practice and how to have the right attitude and character to get far in life."

A five thousand dollar donation has been made to Jackson State's athletic department toward their football program by the NFLPA and its Social Task Force in recognition of Houston's 2026 award.

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