'Caleb's a dog': Dak Prescott, more give first impressions of Caleb Downs

While some members of the Cowboys are seeing Downs' abilities for the first time, the team's first-round pick in 2025, Tyler Booker, got an early look in Tuscaloosa, Alabama when he and Downs played together for the Crimson Tide.

"Seeing how he performed as a freshman was really just amazing," Booker said. "Freshmen don't start when it comes to spring ball, but Caleb started during spring ball for Nick Saban. So just seeing that alone, I was amazed… I was upset to lose him when he went to Ohio State, but I'm very glad to see how he progressed and how he did what was best for him and made it to the big stage. I'm very glad to have him as a teammate again."

Although they didn't play at the same time, Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams also knows what it's like to play for Nick Saban and become a key piece on the defensive side of the ball early in the NFL years.

"He has all the tools," Williams said. "All the things that you want in a guy to come in and make an immediate impact. He's humble, he's ready to learn, all the things that you see [from] all the guys around the whole entire locker room."

Being a first-round pick comes with high expectations. Dallas' 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton certainly understands that as he goes through an important offseason where he’s looking to secure his job and is confident Downs will be great at his own.

"He's a dynamic player," Guyton said. "It's an honor to have that type of expectation on you. Being a first rounder, you're getting a lot of benefits, so it's only right for you to show up they way they need you to. And he will… Caleb's a dog."

As Downs pointed out last week, he has the benefit of learning from a plethora of veterans in his position room. One experience player he's already formed a good relationship with is P.J. Locke, who is passing down some of the lessons he's learned over his six seasons in the league.

"Me and Caleb have grown to have a relationship now," Locke said. "Every day after practice, we're getting extra work. I made a comment saying 'we've got to deposit money every single day.' We don't know the price of a championship or that game that really matters for us to get into the playoffs or whatever the case may be. You want to make sure every single day you're depositing something whether that's after practice, during practice, whatever, and making sure when that time comes, you've got enough money in the bank so it doesn't say 'insufficient funds' when you need a play…"

"I love his game. I love how aggressive he is and how he comes up and tackles. He's a great tackler. He can play coverage, just a super versatile guy. He's been great in the room."