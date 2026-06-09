Notes and observations from Cowboys' second open OTAs practice

FRISCO, Texas – On Tuesday, the Cowboys held their second and final OTAs practice open to the media. Dallas will have one more OTAs session on June 11 before mandatory minicamp begins on June 16.

From who is working with the first and second teams to who is progressing through the rehab group, OTAs serve as a chance to get an early picture of how Brian Schottenheimer is preparing his team ahead of his second season as the Cowboys' head coach.

In 2026, a new defensive staff led by Christian Parker is especially worth watching as the Cowboys turn to the 34-year-old first-time coordinator and his staff to help rebuild a unit that was among the bottom of the league in 2025.

Let's go through some observations from Dallas' OTAs on Tuesday: