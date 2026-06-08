Shavon Revel feels '100 percent' and looking to grow under Christian Parker

FRISCO, Texas – In the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr. knowing he was still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in September of 2024 just three games into his senior season.

Fast forward a year, and Revel is going through his first NFL offseason program and says he's healthy, finally losing the knee brace he had played with during the seven games he saw the field in the back half of his rookie season.

"It's very beneficial," Revel said of being healthy during the offseason. "Just because I can clean up a lot of things, a lot of errors I didn't see last year, or I did see last year, that I could clean up this year."

"We've got a new coaching staff, they're very detailed and very technical. When it comes to things, each day is intentional to get better. That's what I feel like I've been doing. Of course there's some things I need to work on. My knee is 100%, so now it's time to focus on situational ball and I've got to see what I need to fix or get better at."

Now in town to help Revel grow in situational ball is Dallas' new defensive coaching staff led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker, whose resume of developing cornerbacks includes the likes of Patrick Surtain, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell among others.

At the NFL Combine earlier this year, Parker recalled he and Revel meeting in a combine interview the year prior while he was in Philadelphia. Now that the two are working together, it seems their plans for improvement align.

"He has a hell of a story," Parker said. "Football means a lot to him, and he wants to work hard at it, so I think that's where it starts. He has that built in his mind. Physically, his traits, the height, the speed, the power, he has all of that. So now it's about just working form the neck up in terms of how the position needs to be played."

Parker and his staff have only been in Dallas for six months, but their lessons have already begun to rub off on Revel.

"Play your game. Don't think too much, don't overthink," Revel said of what he's taken from Parker. "At the end of the day, you're going to have errors. You're going to have time where you feel like you didn't do right, but play fast. Play 110%. The biggest thing he focuses on is the intent. Be violent, run to the ball, how much do you want it? I feel like he really want it that bad, that's what I get out of him…"

"If you listen, I mean, he's not wrong. He's been in this position before. He sees it, he knows a lot. Just taking a lot from him. Give him all the credit back, and all the coaches. I feel like the whole coaching staff we just got this year, they're hungry. They're ready. They want to win, and that's what I'm getting out of them."

Revel too wants to win. It's the goal of every player who takes the field in the NFL. But he knows it takes a process in order to get to that point.

"Continue to be myself, don't compare yourself and play every play with the best of my ability," Revel said of his goals for himself this season. "Everybody knows, of course I want to win the Super Bowl, of course I want to beat everybody each and every week. But at the end of the day, take it day by day, approach each day with the intention to get better."

Each day is going to matter as well, as the Cowboys' cornerback room has a lot of question marks entering the 2026 season. Revel and DaRon Bland are both returning from injuries from last season, newcomers like Cobie Durant and Devin Moore have entered the equation, and returners from last year like Caelen Carson and Trikweze Bridges are in the mix too.

That means every rep and opportunity matters in order to earn a role, and Revel believes in his ability to do so.

"I'm very confident in myself," Revel said. "I feel like it's a battle right now. We've got some great dudes that're battling right now, and that's pushing me to the edge. It's my choice if I fall or I fight back against it. Everybody has a purpose, everybody wants to start, everybody wants to win. At the end of the day, you've got to fight. How I'm going to approach each day is everybody got to fight."