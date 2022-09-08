Countdown: Can Dak Throw 3 TDs vs. Bucs Again?

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs.
Today, we will continue with 3 days to the start of the season.
The Play: By the time the Cowboys got to Super Bowl XXX against the Steelers in 1995 they had already established themselves as the dynasty of the decade. With two titles already under their belt, Dallas handled Pittsburgh to win their third title and used a quick start to accomplish that. Looking to get on the board, Troy Aikman dropped back with pressure coming right towards him and dumped it off to a wide-open Jay Novacek for the 3-yard score. Emmitt Smith would pick up the other two touchdowns in the 27-17 victory.
