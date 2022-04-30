Cowboys Add LB Depth In 6th Round With Harper

The Rundown: Harper played five seasons at Oklahoma State, thanks to an additional season for COVID-19. He played in 59 games at OSU, starting 16. He had 13 starts last season and had 11 tackles for loss with six sacks, earning All-Big 12 honors.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys feel like he'll come in right away and contribute on special teams. He even blocked a punt as a freshman in 2017. Harper has some great athletic ability, running a 4.49 at his Pro Day at OSU. Look for him to add some depth to the linebacker room, which is important when the Cowboys are looking to find ways to get Micah Parsons rushing the passer.