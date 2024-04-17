Cowboys add veteran RB Royce Freeman

A third-round pick in 2018 of the Broncos, Freeman spent three years in Denver, followed by stops with the Panthers, Texans and Rams.

Freeman has spent the majority of his career as a backup and role player, with just nine career starts in 79 games played.

Freeman rushed for 319 yards last season in L.A., which was his most since 2019 and the third-highest of his career.

Adding Freeman, who has 471 rush attempts, makes him the most experienced back on the Cowboys by far. Rico Dowdle (96) is the only back with significant snaps. Other backs on the roster include Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor, Malik Davis and Hunter Luepke.