Cowboys add veteran RB Royce Freeman

FRISCO, Texas — Nearly a week before the NFL Draft, the Cowboys have added some both depth and experience at running back.
The Cowboys have signed Royce Freeman, a six-year veteran who has been with four different teams, including the Rams in 2023.
A third-round pick in 2018 of the Broncos, Freeman spent three years in Denver, followed by stops with the Panthers, Texans and Rams.
Freeman has spent the majority of his career as a backup and role player, with just nine career starts in 79 games played.
Freeman rushed for 319 yards last season in L.A., which was his most since 2019 and the third-highest of his career.
Adding Freeman, who has 471 rush attempts, makes him the most experienced back on the Cowboys by far. Rico Dowdle (96) is the only back with significant snaps. Other backs on the roster include Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor, Malik Davis and Hunter Luepke.
This move won't likely change the Cowboys' draft strategy next week as running back still seems to be one of the top priorities, especially after they lost starter Tony Pollard in free agency last month to Tennessee.