Johnathan Hankins signs with Seattle Seahawks

Mar 19, 2024 at 04:15 PM
by DallasCowboys.comNick Harris & Patrik Walker
Johnathan-Hankins-signs-with-Seattle-Seahawks-hero
AP Photo/Rusty Jones

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have seen another free agent head in a different direction this offseason as veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has signed with the Seattle Seahawks – ending his two-year run in Dallas.

Hankins will reunite with former Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks under new head coach Mike MacDonald.

Acquired in the middle of the 2022 season in exchange for a sixth-round pick, Hankins played in 19 games for the Cowboys in two seasons and accounted for 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His only time off the field came when he suffered an ankle injury in December 2023 and missed three games. His presence would end up being sorely missed by the Dallas defensive front as the team would lose two of those three games while giving up an average of 160.7 rushing yards per game.

You've now seen what the Cowboys' run defense looks like with and without Hankins, so any thoughts on trying to re-sign him would have made a lot of sense for Dallas.

Since joining the club via trade in October 2022, the veteran, big-bodied nose tackle has reminded the Cowboys of what it means to have an interior defensive lineman eating up double teams and being a brick wall that halts running backs in their tracks; and he's ultimately the reason they decided to use a first-round pick on Mazi Smith — reminded of the benefits of valuing the role.

Hankins was mostly resurgent in 2023 as well, even going so far as to have a two-sack outing that showed he can generate pressure on quarterbacks as well. Hankins voiced his want of remaining in Dallas for a third go, but it was not to be, as the 31-year-old departs for pastures that are literally more green.

Hankins is the seventh Cowboys free agent to find a new home this offseason, joining defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong (Commanders), running back Tony Pollard (Titans), center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (Commanders), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (Dolphins) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (Jets). The Cowboys have retained three free agents: cornerback Jourdan Lewis, cornerback/special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and long snapper Trent Sieg. The Cowboys have signed one outside free agent in linebacker Eric Kendricks.

