Free Agency Tracker | 2024

Tyron Smith expected to depart Cowboys for Jets

Mar 15, 2024 at 09:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Tyron-Smith-expected-to-depart-Cowboys-for-Jets-hero
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

FRISCO, Texas — It is indeed the end of an era for Tyron Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. The two sides met at the 2024 NFL Combine, ahead of Smith's trek into free agency, but no deal was agreed to and, as such, the 33-year-old chose to test the market; and he's now expected to join the New York Jets next season — per multiple reports that include NFL.com.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth upwards of $20 million.

Only one day prior, executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones made it known that the Cowboys were still very interested in the eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle remaining in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

"The door is open," said Jones. "Tyron Smith is gonna be a Hall of Fame football player. He's had an amazing career and we certainly haven't shut the door on a continued career here in Dallas. He's a man's man and one of the greatest left tackles to [ever] play the game. No one feels better about Tyron Smith than this organization.

"We have nothing but big-time thoughts about Tyron and what he's all about."

It was not to be, however, as he'll look to protect Aaron Rodgers going forward.

Entering the 2023 season, it appeared Smith was on the final leg of his illustrious career, at least physically. After all, he has struggled annually to remain on the field for the entire regular season and the emergence of rookie sensation Tyler Smith (and his ability to pop outside to left tackle and still dominate) made it appear the elder Smith had lost his spot.

That turned out to be wildly untrue though, because while Tyron Smith did again miss time in 2023, he'd play in the majority of the games and looked every bit the perennial All-Pro when he suited up in his 13 starts.

A new practice regimen in Dallas — i.e., not practicing at all — might have added a couple years to his career.

Time will tell if that's true, but he's likely heading to Canton down the road no matter what happens next in his career, one that has thus far spanned more than 160 starts since 2011

For the first time in his career, he'll put on a uniform that doesn't have the star on it.

