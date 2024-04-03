Edoga, Cowboys agree to terms on deal for 2024

FRISCO, Texas — There's some familiar depth re-signing to the Dallas Cowboys offensive line this offseason, namely Chuma Edoga. The two sides have agreed to terms on a new deal that will keep him in North Texas through the 2024 season, assuming he can earn a roster spot following the battles to come in mincamp, training camp and throughout the preseason.

Edoga entered the Cowboys' roster via free agency one year ago and, to his credit, he turned an uneven and forgettable training camp into some quality starts at left tackle in the early absence of Tyron Smith.

That didn't hold true on the back end of the season, however, especially when you look at what he put on film in the narrow loss to the Dolphins in Week 16.

That said, Edoga also played in 35 percent of the offensive snaps last season, which means he's both tested and well-versed in the offense, as well as playing alongside All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith.

What head coach Mike McCarthy did immediately thereafter was quite telling of what Edoga's future in Dallas might be, or rather what it might not be — in signing La'el Collins as insurance. Entering his sixth year in the league, Edoga is working to build consistency that could eventually lead to job security.