Cowboys Agree To Terms With Safety Kazee

The Cowboys haven't had any player come close to Kazee's seven interceptions in a season. The last time was 1985 when cornerback Everson Walls had nine. The year before, Michael Downs had seven, the last safety in Cowboys history to record that many in a single season.

The 27-year-old Kazee is the second defensive back from Quinn's Falcons secondary that the Cowboys have targeted in free agency. Keanu Neal — who Kazee originally backed up at free safety before Neal tore his ACL in 2018, opening up a starting spot for Kazee — also agreed to terms with Dallas. Neal is expected to start off at linebacker, which could allow Kazee to slot in at the team's starting free safety position that was occupied by Xavier Woods last season.