Aldon Smith Expected To Sign With Seahawks

FRISCO, Texas – It appears Aldon Smith will continue his comeback story in Seattle.

After playing the 2020 season with the Cowboys, Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to NFL Media and reports. The Seahawks have not yet announced the move.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March. Reinstated by the NFL last spring after nearly five years out of football, he started all 16 games and ranked second on defense behind DeMarcus Lawrence in sacks (5) and quarterback pressures (33).

The Seahawks were believed to have interest in Smith at last year's trade deadline, but he stayed on the Cowboys roster for the remainder of the season. Smith had a season-best three sacks in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss at Seattle.

Smith's return was one of the league's best stories in a 2020 season challenged by the pandemic. The seventh overall draft pick by the 49ers back in 2011, Smith signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys last April and was subsequently reinstated after past violations of the league's substance abuse and personal conduct policies. Having turned his personal life around, Smith hoped to inspire others who have dealt with similar struggles.

While there hasn't been any apparent movement in contract talks between Smith and the Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy last month didn't close the door on a possible Smith return.

But with Smith now expected to join Seattle, this likely means an expanded role for Randy Gregory opposite DeMarcus Lawrence in 2021. Gregory emerged as a difference maker in his return from a year-and-a-half suspension last season, posting 3.5 sacks in 10 games.