Scouting Report: What To Expect From Safety Kazee

Overview: The former college corner turned safety has become one of the best centerfielder safeties in football. Although an injury prematurely ended his 2020 campaign, Kazee's combination of instincts, awareness, range, and ball skills enables him to thrive as a ball hawk in the middle of the field. With the veteran expected to return to health following his torn Achilles, the Cowboys acquired a potential impact player to occupy the deep middle position in Dan Quinn's hybrid Cover 3 defense.

As a pass defender, Kazee is an instinctive ball hawk with a knack for picking off tipped or overthrown balls. The converted corner has 10 interceptions in 34 NFL games after registering 17 interceptions as a three-year starter at San Diego State, including 15 picks over his final two seasons. The savvy playmaker displays exceptional anticipation, timing, and awareness keying the quarterback as a deep middle defender, and his impressive resume as a ball hawk at the collegiate and NFL level is a testament to his high football IQ. Kazee's outstanding instincts enable him to play a step quicker than others on the field and his aggressiveness to the ball routinely results in turnovers (interceptions and forced fumbles) in the back end. As the ornament on the Xmas tree in a single-high safety scheme, the veteran capable covers protects the seams while displaying numbers-to-numbers range over the top. Kazee is a true centerfielder and his game perfectly matches the single-high safety schemes that he has played in. Despite some concerns about his ability to match up with receivers in man-to-man due to his speed and athleticism, Kazee's cornerback experience should enable him to shadow tight ends and running backs without issue.