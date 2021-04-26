Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Presented by

Sean Lee To Officially Retire After 11 Seasons

Apr 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Sean-Lee-Expected-To-Retire-After-11-Seasons-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Sean Lee is closing the book on his playing career.

After 11 seasons that his share of ups and downs, Lee is deciding to retire.

Lee will retire ranked eighth in Cowboys history in tackles, with 995 career stops.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Lee's career was often derailed by injuries, as he missed 58 total games throughout his career, including the entire 2014 season. He missed at least five games in a season five different times, including this past year when he played just nine games.

But when he was on the field, he was truly one of the Cowboys' best players, and of course, one of their top leaders.

Lee holds the Cowboys' club record for tackles in a game with 22 against the Giants in 2016.

A formal announcement from the Cowboys and Lee could occur later this week.

After the season-finale loss to the Giants, Lee said "I still think I have a lot to give," but planned to take some time before deciding whether to keep playing.

"You can't make decisions in-season or right after the season. You need a perspective of getting away from it further," he said then. "And you think about yourself physically, you think about yourself mentally, and then role-wise can you still help the team, can you do it on the field and play a role where you know that you can make sure you're helping the team win. So you have to check all those boxes and know it 100% before you make a commitment to come back.

"That will be the process I go through. Can I help us? Physically, can I continue to do this? Mentally, am I ready? You really look deep into those before you make a commitment."

Lee, 34, took the same approach last offseason before signing a one-year deal to play an 11th season with the Cowboys. The veteran linebacker has battled injuries throughout his career, and last season was one of his biggest challenges. He had offseason core muscle surgery to reattach abdominal muscles to his pelvic bone, did not practice during a pandemic-shortened training camp, and spent the first seven games on injured reserve rehabbing with the athletic training staff.

In 2021, Lee's role increased down the stretch. After starting middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sprained his ankle, Lee played a season-high 50 and 30 snaps, respectively, in the Cowboys' final two games against the Giants and Eagles.

As it turned out, those will be the final two games of Lee's career.

Related Content

news

Sean Lee's Letter To Fans, Teammates & More

The veteran linebacker, who finished just shy of 1,000 career tackles, issued an open letter, thanking everyone from his teammates, coaches, his family and the fans along the way.
news

Aldon Smith Expected To Sign With Seahawks

Smith ranked second in sacks and quarterback pressures for the Cowboys last season.
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Expected to Play LB, Keanu Neal Officially Signs 

The Cowboys have formally signed Keanu Neal, a veteran who played safety in Atlanta but is expected to play more of a linebacker role in Dallas. 
news

Cowboys Add Free-Agent TE Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys added some depth to the tight end position with four-year veteran Jeremy Sprinkle, who spent his entire career in Washington.
news

Veteran Punter Bryan Anger Agrees To Terms

The Cowboys are again adding to their special teams as free agency rolls along.
news

Scouting Report: What To Expect From Safety Kazee

The Cowboys added a playmaking safety in Damontae Kazee, but how will he recover from injury? Here's a full scouting report on the veteran.
news

Scouting Report: Basham Has Intriguing Skill Set

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, will break down all of the Cowboys' free-agent veteran signings of the offseason. Today, he'll continue with edge defender Tarell Basham.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Safety Kazee

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with safety Damontae Kazee, who not only reunites with his former Falcons coaches but brings a history of recording interceptions.
news

Keanu Neal Expected To "Start Off" At LB

 It's all well and good that Keanu Neal has signed on with the Cowboys, but where exactly is he going to play?
news

McCarthy Not Closing Door On Aldon Smith Return

Although reports this week say free agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is not expected back with the Cowboys for a second season, head coach Mike McCarthy described the situation as "still fluid."
Advertising