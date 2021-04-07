Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Presented by

Veteran Punter Bryan Anger Agrees To Terms

Apr 07, 2021 at 11:15 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Veteran-Punters-Bryan-Anger-Agrees-To-Terms-hero
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are again adding to their special teams as free agency rolls along.

The club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger on Wednesday morning. The move once again gives them two punters on the roster after the release of Chris Jones last month.

Anger is entering his 10th season in the league. He raised eyebrows around the NFL back in 2012, when he was drafted No. 70 overall by Jacksonville – a draft slot much higher than is typically season for specialists.

After spending four seasons with the Jaguars, Anger played three seasons for Tampa Bay and most recently signed with Houston, where he played for two years before being released at the start of this league year.

During his most recent season with the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt, with a net average of 41.8. He downed 19 of his 54 punts inside the 20-yard line.

This addition gives the Cowboys an added punter along with Hunter Niswander, who was brought in at the midpoint of last season. Niswander impressed during his first season in the league, but it's understandable if special teams coordinator John Fassel wants some competition for the job.

It's been a bit of a busy offseason for the Cowboys' special teams. Anger is the second specialist to sign on this spring along with long snapper Jake McQuaide, who replaced L.P. Ladouceuer after 16 seasons with the team.

Fassel also managed to hold on to core special teamer C.J. Goodwin, as well as returner Cedrick Wilson.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Add Free-Agent TE Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys added some depth to the tight end position with four-year veteran Jeremy Sprinkle, who spent his entire career in Washington.
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Scouting Report: What To Expect From Safety Kazee

The Cowboys added a playmaking safety in Damontae Kazee, but how will he recover from injury? Here's a full scouting report on the veteran.
news

Scouting Report: Basham Has Intriguing Skill Set

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, will break down all of the Cowboys' free-agent veteran signings of the offseason. Today, he'll continue with edge defender Tarell Basham.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Safety Kazee

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with safety Damontae Kazee, who not only reunites with his former Falcons coaches but brings a history of recording interceptions.
news

Keanu Neal Expected To "Start Off" At LB

 It's all well and good that Keanu Neal has signed on with the Cowboys, but where exactly is he going to play?
news

McCarthy Not Closing Door On Aldon Smith Return

Although reports this week say free agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is not expected back with the Cowboys for a second season, head coach Mike McCarthy described the situation as "still fluid."
news

Tyrone Crawford To Retire After 9-Year Career

 It appears that one of the Cowboys' longest-tenured veterans has called it a career.
news

Safety Jayron Kearse, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Kearse started 11 games at safety for the Lions last season and has been a strong special teams contributor since entering the league in 2016.
news

Malik Hooker: "Visit Went Great"

The Cowboys hosted several veteran safeties at their facility on Wednesday. Afterward, former first-round pick Malik Hooker took to Twitter to offer an update on how it went.
news

Scouting Report: How & Where Keanu Neal Will Fit

The Cowboys are obviously trying to upgrade the safety position. Our Bucky Brooks breaks down the tape on Keanu Neal, who has recently been added to the mix.
Advertising