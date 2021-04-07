Veteran Punter Bryan Anger Agrees To Terms

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are again adding to their special teams as free agency rolls along.

The club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger on Wednesday morning. The move once again gives them two punters on the roster after the release of Chris Jones last month.

Anger is entering his 10th season in the league. He raised eyebrows around the NFL back in 2012, when he was drafted No. 70 overall by Jacksonville – a draft slot much higher than is typically season for specialists.