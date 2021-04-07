Veteran Punter Bryan Anger Agrees To Terms

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are again adding to their special teams as free agency rolls along.
The club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran punter Bryan Anger on Wednesday morning. The move once again gives them two punters on the roster after the release of Chris Jones last month.
Anger is entering his 10th season in the league. He raised eyebrows around the NFL back in 2012, when he was drafted No. 70 overall by Jacksonville – a draft slot much higher than is typically season for specialists.
After spending four seasons with the Jaguars, Anger played three seasons for Tampa Bay and most recently signed with Houston, where he played for two years before being released at the start of this league year.
During his most recent season with the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt, with a net average of 41.8. He downed 19 of his 54 punts inside the 20-yard line.
This addition gives the Cowboys an added punter along with Hunter Niswander, who was brought in at the midpoint of last season. Niswander impressed during his first season in the league, but it's understandable if special teams coordinator John Fassel wants some competition for the job.
It's been a bit of a busy offseason for the Cowboys' special teams. Anger is the second specialist to sign on this spring along with long snapper Jake McQuaide, who replaced L.P. Ladouceuer after 16 seasons with the team.
Fassel also managed to hold on to core special teamer C.J. Goodwin, as well as returner Cedrick Wilson.