Cowboys Add Free-Agent TE Jeremy Sprinkle

He hasn't missed a game in the last three seasons and had 28 starts in that span, but he hasn't been a primary target in the offense.

And coming to Dallas, Sprinkle joins a group of tight ends that are expected to be pass-catchers. Blake Jarwin signed a four-year, $22 million contract before last season but played in one game after suffering a torn ACL injury. His replacement, Dalton Schultz, stepped in and had a career-high 63 catches with four touchdowns.

Jarwin is expected back this season and Schultz is entering a contract season.

The Cowboys lost Blake Bell in free agency, paving the way for Sprinkle to step into the blocking role.