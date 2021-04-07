Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Cowboys Add Free-Agent TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Apr 07, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

FRISCO, Texas – While the Cowboys continue to put their overall focus on the upcoming draft later this month, it hasn't stopped them from adding more pieces in free agency.

Earlier on Wednesday the team added a veteran punter, and now the Cowboys are signing tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

The four-year veteran has spent his entire career with Washington, serving mostly as a blocking tight end.

Sprinkle, a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Arkansas, has just 34 career catches, including 26 in the 2019 season for 241 yards. Last year, Sprinkle played in all 16 games but had just one reception for six yards.

He hasn't missed a game in the last three seasons and had 28 starts in that span, but he hasn't been a primary target in the offense.

And coming to Dallas, Sprinkle joins a group of tight ends that are expected to be pass-catchers. Blake Jarwin signed a four-year, $22 million contract before last season but played in one game after suffering a torn ACL injury. His replacement, Dalton Schultz, stepped in and had a career-high 63 catches with four touchdowns.

Jarwin is expected back this season and Schultz is entering a contract season.

The Cowboys lost Blake Bell in free agency, paving the way for Sprinkle to step into the blocking role.

The only other tight end on the roster is Sean McKeon, who played in 14 games last season as a rookie, but did not record a catch.

