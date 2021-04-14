Expected to Play LB, Keanu Neal Officially Signs 

Head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference a few weeks ago that Neal would "start out" as a linebacker, although he's been listed as a safety in Dan Quinn's defensive scheme in Atlanta.

Neal actually made the Pro Bowl in 2017, one of three seasons in which he played the majority of the season and recorded over 100 tackles. However, Neal has missed most of two other years of his career, causing teams to have their doubts about his durability.

Last season, he had 100 tackles, playing 15 games to go along with a sack and fumble recovery.