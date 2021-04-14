Free Agency Tracker | 2021

Expected to Play LB, Keanu Neal Officially Signs 

Apr 14, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dallas Cowboys

Although the Cowboys agreed to terms with Keanu Neal last month, the veteran defender officially signed his contract on Wednesday at The Star in Frisco.

Neal took longer than most players to sign the papers, mainly because he wasn't cleared to fly for a few weeks following a minor procedure on his ear. Once he was cleared this week, Neal was able to show up, take his physical and sign the dotted line as a member of the Cowboys.

He wear No. 42 for the Cowboys, but a bigger question involving Neal is where and how he will line up.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference a few weeks ago that Neal would "start out" as a linebacker, although he's been listed as a safety in Dan Quinn's defensive scheme in Atlanta.

Neal actually made the Pro Bowl in 2017, one of three seasons in which he played the majority of the season and recorded over 100 tackles. However, Neal has missed most of two other years of his career, causing teams to have their doubts about his durability.

Last season, he had 100 tackles, playing 15 games to go along with a sack and fumble recovery.

It'll be interesting to see how Quinn uses Neal for this defense, which is expected to have some flexibility in the 4-3 and 3-4 schemes.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Cowboys Add Free-Agent TE Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys added some depth to the tight end position with four-year veteran Jeremy Sprinkle, who spent his entire career in Washington.
news

Veteran Punter Bryan Anger Agrees To Terms

The Cowboys are again adding to their special teams as free agency rolls along.
news

Scouting Report: What To Expect From Safety Kazee

The Cowboys added a playmaking safety in Damontae Kazee, but how will he recover from injury? Here's a full scouting report on the veteran.
news

Scouting Report: Basham Has Intriguing Skill Set

Football analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and scout, will break down all of the Cowboys' free-agent veteran signings of the offseason. Today, he'll continue with edge defender Tarell Basham.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Safety Kazee

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with safety Damontae Kazee, who not only reunites with his former Falcons coaches but brings a history of recording interceptions.
news

Keanu Neal Expected To "Start Off" At LB

 It's all well and good that Keanu Neal has signed on with the Cowboys, but where exactly is he going to play?
news

McCarthy Not Closing Door On Aldon Smith Return

Although reports this week say free agent pass rusher Aldon Smith is not expected back with the Cowboys for a second season, head coach Mike McCarthy described the situation as "still fluid."
news

Tyrone Crawford To Retire After 9-Year Career

 It appears that one of the Cowboys' longest-tenured veterans has called it a career.
news

Safety Jayron Kearse, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Kearse started 11 games at safety for the Lions last season and has been a strong special teams contributor since entering the league in 2016.
news

Malik Hooker: "Visit Went Great"

The Cowboys hosted several veteran safeties at their facility on Wednesday. Afterward, former first-round pick Malik Hooker took to Twitter to offer an update on how it went.
