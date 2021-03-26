Scouting Report: Basham Has Intriguing Skill Set

From a critical standpoint, Basham might be better suited to play as a rotational player on an elite defense. Despite his flashes as a run stopper and pass rusher, he can disappear for long stretches in game action. Some of those issues might've been related to his former team (Jets) and their inability to secure a lead, but it is something that should be noted when projecting how he could impact the Cowboys as an edge defender. He might be most effective as a 30-35 snaps per game player with a defined role as a pass rush specialist.

Strengths

Energy and effort

First-step quickness and burst as pass rusher/run defender

Disruptive potential (forced fumbles, sacks and tackles for loss)

Weaknesses

Limited pass rush tool box

Is a full-time starter?

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?