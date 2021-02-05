Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Athletic Training Staff Earns NFL Award

Feb 04, 2021 at 07:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys' athletic training staff experienced its share of challenges throughout the year, not only with the constant battle of Covid-19 and the everchanging protocols, but with the enormous about of injuries this past season. 

As a result, the Dallas Cowboys' training staff was named 2021 Ed Block NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year. 

Head athletic trainer has been with the Cowboys since 1988, and has overseen the department since 1997. His staff includes Britt Brown, the team's director of rehabilitation, along with associate trainers Greg Gaither and Hanson Yang. 

This staff has been together since 2012 and the Cowboys also won this same award in 2002. 

Following the 2016 season, Maurer was named NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year by The NFL Physicians Society.

This year's major injuries were headlined by Dak Prescott's fractured ankle. But not only did the starting quarterback need season-ending surgery, but the Cowboys were without La'el Collins the entire season. Tyron Smith and Blake Jarwin were out most of the season as well. 

Throughout the year, players such as Zack Martin, Leighton Vander Esch, Chido Awuzie, Trysten Hill, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown all missed multiple games. Ezekiel Elliott also missed a game later in the season due to an injury.

