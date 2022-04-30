Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

Cowboys Find Comfort Level With Sam Williams Pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Find-Comfort-Level-With-Sam-Williams-Pick-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys entered this year's NFL Draft without "musts" in their mind, but they did have immediate position needs in the first three rounds -- among them, pass rusher

following Randy Gregory's free agent departure in March.

That's why Dallas didn't hesitate to select Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams with the 56th overall pick on day two of three.

"In the NFL, the passing numbers are going up and you have to get pressure on the quarterback," vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. "Here, you have a guy that's got wide receiver speed, he's got length, strength and knows how to rush the passer as well as play the run."

Williams' draft stock jumped considerably this spring after he earned All-American honors with 10.5 sacks (tying Ole Miss' single-season record) and four forced fumbles in 2021, his additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-draft evaluation process included some off-the-field questions about Williams in addition to his on-field talents.

Ole Miss indefinitely suspended Williams in July 2020 after he reportedly was arrested on a sexual battery charge. The charge was dropped two months later and Williams returned to the team, posting four sacks and a team-high eight tackles for loss in the final 10 games that season.

"Obviously I didn't do anything, and now it's a new life, a whole new start ahead for me," Williams said. "That's what I'm looking forward to the most is a new start in a new area with great coaches, great teammates and my family. … Hey, I got another shot at life. That's not me. That's not going to determine the person I am. I pray to God that's not going to put a label on me."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the team "thoroughly investigated" Williams' off-the-field matters.

"We've had a keen interest in him, and we spent a lot of time talking with a lot of people that know him real close and also from a distance," Jones said. "We're very satisfied that we're good with this pick."

Williams was one of the Cowboys' "Top 30" pre-draft visits at The Star and also went through workout drills with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during the Ole Miss pro day.

Without Gregory, who had 6.0 sacks and 30 pressures in 12 games last season, the Cowboys are looking to replace his production through a rotation that includes Williams, Dorance Armstrong and free agent signing Dante Fowler Jr.

Two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence also signed a new three-year deal that helped the club create necessary salary cap space.

Williams is confident he can have a positive impact, too.

"I'm relentless, I'm a beast. I'm a dog. I love the game," he said. "I've studied the game. And they're gonna get a player that wants to play, wants to win, wants to do his job, wants to go over and beyond. I can talk about it, but I'm just ready to show it. I'm ready to get my cleats on and do what I have to do to show that I'm one of the best guys in this draft class."

Related Content

news

How Jalen Tolbert Could Have Instant Impact At WR

The Cowboys drafted WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round with the 88thoverall pick. Here's why the former South Alabama star could have an instant impact in the passing game.

news

How Sam Williams Will Fit Into Dan Quinn's System

The Cowboys have picked their first defensive player of the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams, who set a school record in sacks last year.

news

Tyler Smith Undaunted By Larry Allen's Legacy

From the criticism of the pick to the legacy of Larry Allen, Tyler Smith is not daunted by the outside noise surrounding his selection by the Cowboys a No. 24 overall.

news

Cowboys Targets For Day 2 Include TEs, WRs, DEs

The Cowboys shift their focus to the second and third rounds on Friday. Here are some names to watch on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

news

Spagnola: Life In The NFL Lands OL In First

The first round is done, and the Cowboys got the best left in the barrel while scratching their itch for an offensive lineman.

news

Why Tyler Smith Could Be Left Tackle Of The Future

The Cowboys believe Tyron Smith has plenty left in the tank, but first-round draft pick Tyler Smith -- who just turned 21 three weeks ago -- might be his eventual successor.

news

Fixing Flag Issues A Focus For Tyler Smith

What a surreal bit of synergy this turned out to be, as the dialogue in 2022 is picking up where 2021 left off: a discussion about penalties.

news

Eatman: Tyler Smith Could Be A "Now & Later" Pick

The Cowboys found a player who helps them right away at guard, and perhaps at left tackle down the road.

news

How 1st-Rounder Tyler Smith Fits Into O-Line Plans

The Cowboys addressed an immediate need on the offensive line, drafting former Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24. How does Smith fit into the O-Line plans? Let's take a closer look.

news

One Final Look At 20 "Possible Picks" For Cowboys

Throughout the last month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has compiled a projection of who the Cowboys might target with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Final 7-Round Mock Draft For All 9 Cowboys Picks

Our staff writers have made their final predictions for the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here are their choices for the annual 7-Round mock draft.

Advertising