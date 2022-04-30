Cowboys Find Comfort Level With Sam Williams Pick

"Obviously I didn't do anything, and now it's a new life, a whole new start ahead for me," Williams said. "That's what I'm looking forward to the most is a new start in a new area with great coaches, great teammates and my family. … Hey, I got another shot at life. That's not me. That's not going to determine the person I am. I pray to God that's not going to put a label on me."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the team "thoroughly investigated" Williams' off-the-field matters.

"We've had a keen interest in him, and we spent a lot of time talking with a lot of people that know him real close and also from a distance," Jones said. "We're very satisfied that we're good with this pick."

Williams was one of the Cowboys' "Top 30" pre-draft visits at The Star and also went through workout drills with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn during the Ole Miss pro day.

Without Gregory, who had 6.0 sacks and 30 pressures in 12 games last season, the Cowboys are looking to replace his production through a rotation that includes Williams, Dorance Armstrong and free agent signing Dante Fowler Jr.

Two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence also signed a new three-year deal that helped the club create necessary salary cap space.

Williams is confident he can have a positive impact, too.