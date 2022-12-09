#HOUvsDAL

Presented by

Cowboys Have No Interest in "Cheese" This Week

Dec 08, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Cowboys-Have-No-Interest-in-“Cheese”-This-Week-hero

FRISCO, Texas - So it appears Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are not the biggest proponents of cheese. No, not actual cheese. But rather the proverbial cheese that head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about early in the week and not eating it when facing the 1-10-1 Houston Texans.

Fortunately, Prescott already knows that kind of cheese isn't for him. "If you've been here long enough you know that cheese doesn't taste good," he said. "Coach [McCarthy] always gives that message about eating the cheese. And as he says it's for the young guys and the guys that haven't been around.

"It's important for us older guys to make sure the younger guys understand that."

For the Cowboys, a team that has caught fire since late October and won five of their last six games during a stretch that included back-to-back road games against the Packers and Vikings, are now in the midst of facing a run of AFC South squads that are struggling mightily.

After thwarting the Colts last week on Sunday night in a showcase of their embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys are now tasked with a Texans team that simply has not had much of anything go right for them this season.

And like a piece of moldy cheese sitting on a blacktop after smoldering in the sun for days, the Cowboys do not want to eat that cheese and let their focus slip despite a looming Christmas Eve showdown against the Eagles wading in the distance.

"We have to show up each and every day," Prescott said. "We have to get better each and every week. And each opportunity that we go out there is not easy. So if we're not focused on those guys [and] giving [the Texans] their respect, as I said before, you'll be very upset the next day."

In all fairness, it's a story as old as time. A team rolling like the Cowboys could very easily dismiss their in-state partner and the Jaguars the following week with a colossal divisional game in their sights.

But the Cowboys nor Prescott are fooled by their recent hot streak of averaging 38.8 points per game since his return in Week 7. CeeDee Lamb's emergence has helped, as has Tony Pollard's breakout campaign. But Michael Gallup has only just recently begun to show his old form after returning from ACL surgery.

Ezekiel Elliott has been great in sharing the backfield with Pollard, but he missed two games with a knee sprain. Free agent wide receiver addition James Washington has yet to play this season, and neither has All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

"I'd definitely say it's been building," Prescott said of the offense's late-season surge. "Obviously for one, some guys weren't playing, myself [included] early on. And guys did an amazing job obviously to win games and to build on the foundation of what we have."

The point being - the Cowboys have not been at full strength yet. And they know it, therefore they also know the luxury of overlooking teams is not afforded to them even if internal reinforcements are knocking on the door.

"We're just taking it one week at a time," Lamb said. "Just keeping our foot on the gas. It's never really on the opponent, it's always on us in the display that we want to put out."

As opposed to eating the cheese, the Cowboys are looking to take a cheesegrater to the block instead. This isn't a nice piece of gouda or brie, but rather a helping of expired cottage cheese. And nobody likes that.

"It's important just to continue to sharpen what we've gotten going," Prescott said. "Elevate ourselves and just keep building. And knowing what's ahead of us when we take care of that."

Related Content

news

Updates: Three Key Players Return to Practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Lamb on Potential of Washington: 'He's Explosive'

With so much talk surrounding the possible signing of Odell Beckham, Jr., many are overlooking the debut of James Washington, which might happen as early as Week 14 vs. the Texans.

news

5 Bucks: Elite Teams Finish; OBJ Worth the Risk

This week's handful of points from Bucky Brooks include the Cowboys' ability to close out games and why OBJ is worth signing, even right now.

news

Big Facts: Sack Party & State Title Game

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Science Lab: Cowboys Learning How to Finish?

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

How O-Line Shuffles With Tyron Smith's Return

The Cowboys will gladly welcome All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith back soon as he approaches his season debut. But it will force them to make decisions about playing time on their strong offensive line unit.

news

Cowboys-Texans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Two in-state rivals heading in wildly different directions could indicate a blowout to come for the Cowboys, but anybody can lose in the NFL, and the Texans want to serve that reminder

news

Mick Shots: Cowboys Make A Really Good Call

Discussing the Cowboys' handling of the OBJ situation, what's happening at cornerback and the nitpicking of Dak. Plus, it's time to talk jaguars with the Lion.

news

OBJ Talks Still Going; Tank Not Wanting "A Circus"

OBJ has left the building but the speculation hasn't. The Cowboys are still "working on" a deal with the free-agent WR.

news

Cowboys' Wilson Has Reached Elite Status in 2022

Micah Parsons is well-known as 'The Lion' of the NFL, but Donovan Wilson has now earned a nickname of his own, and it couldn't be more fitting when considering what he does for Dallas

news

Mackensie Alexander Signed by Cowboys, CB Fix?

The solution for who'll replace Anthony Brown remains TBD heading into Week 14, but signing a former second-round pick helps the Cowboys make the competition very interesting.

Advertising