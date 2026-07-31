Stephen Jones, Cowboys continuing to explore defensive additions at training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – In the Cowboys' opening press conference at training camp, owner/GM Jerry Jones said that he had a discussion with another team's owner about a trade earlier in the week, although the talks weren't in a place where something was imminent.

He also said he’d be willing to give up a high-draft pick in order to add “firepower” to his roster. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said Dallas is exploring different possibilities to add, specifically on defense.

"We've got several things that we're considering right now, some of it trades, some of it signing guys," Jones said. "A lot of these older players who have still got some tread on the tires can come in here and help you. It may come in the form of a trade; it may come in the form of a veteran signing as you move into camp."

When it comes to what kind of players Jones and the Cowboys are looking to add to the roster, Jones hinted towards them being able to contribute as starters.

"I'd be surprised if the starting players on this defense don't change over time," Jones said. "We're always looking to be better, we'll continue to monitor this."

Jones' mantra for player acquisition has always been that the Cowboys are looking to add to their roster 365 days out of the year, and that's no different in this scenario.

"We're far from done," Jones said of the roster. "We're always looking for ways to be better. Whether that opportunity presents itself, we'll see. But we're always looking to get better."

This offseason, Jones said that he's been spending a lot of time in the Cowboys' defensive meeting rooms, getting to know Christian Parker, his staff, and how they interact with each other as well as their players.

"It's been really interesting," Jones said. "Like you said, it's early, but I do like what we're doing there. I do think it's creating, from talking to coach Schottenheimer, talking to Dak a little bit, it's creating challenges for this offense. Obviously, our offense is coming off a great year. It's got everything back."