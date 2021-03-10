Offseason | 2021

Cowboys Lead NFL With 4 Compensatory Draft Picks

Mar 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Lead-NFL-With-4-Compensatory-Draft-Picks-hero
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have received a league-maximum four compensatory draft picks – one each in rounds 3-6 – giving them 10 total selections in April's NFL Draft.

The Cowboys now have the 10th overall pick in the first round, a second-rounder, two third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, a fifth-rounder, two sixth-rounders and a seventh-rounder. Last year they dealt their original fifth-round pick to the Eagles to move up and draft center Tyler Biadasz.

Here's a breakdown of the four compensatory picks:

3rd Round (99th overall)
4th Round (138th overall)
5th Round (178th overall)
6th Round (226th overall)

The NFL adds compensatory picks to the end of rounds three through seven. Picks are assigned to teams through a formula weighting the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. Factors are salary, playing time and postseason honors. Seventeen teams were awarded a total of 36 compensatory picks this year.

Randall Cobb, Maliek Collins, Jeff Heath, Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Jason Witten were the Cowboys' primary free agent departures last season. Last year they signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Gerald McCoy and Greg Zuerlein.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Whole Lotta Dak & Pinch Of Quinn

Description: There's plenty for @Spags52 to discuss in his weekly Mick Shots with notes from today's press conference, a word about Dan Quinn and more!
news

Actions Speak Louder Than Words In Signing Dak

The negotiation was a long one, but in signing Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office made it perfectly clear how they feel about their franchise quarterback.
news

Cowboys Redo 3 Deals To Help With Reduced Cap

The Cowboys were able to free up some extra salary cap room by reworking the contracts of three linemen that help create about $17 million on the cap.
news

Dak Updates His Ankle Status: "I'm Healthy" 

Prescott says he's "close" to being 100% ready for his return to the field.
news

Jones Expecting Return to Oxnard & "Full House"

While the news of the day centered on Dak Prescott and his new deal, Jerry Jones did point out his optimism of the Cowboys returning to California for training camp and full stadiums for the season.
news

Dak Press Conference: Contract, Recovery, More

Here are 12 highlights from Wednesday's press conference, the first such event at The Star in over a year. Here are the quick points from Dak, Jerry and Stephen as they met with the media.
news

Spagnola: Here's Setting The Dak Signing Straight

Even though fans and the media like to pick sides, there are no losers in this historic Dak Prescott deal.
news

What's Next For OT: Early-Round Options in Draft?

Even though the Cowboys are hopefully both OTs return next season, maybe it's time to look to the draft to address long-term needs. 
news

Progress Report: Trysten Hill's Trajectory?

Somehow, Trysten Hill is already entering his third NFL season. Is the young defensive tackle's arrow pointing upward for 2021?
news

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.
news

Gut Feeling: Writers Debate Best Part Of Dak's Deal

From cap charges to trade clauses to even spared feelings, the staff writers each highlighted the best part of Dak Prescott's new contract.
Advertising