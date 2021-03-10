Cowboys Lead NFL With 4 Compensatory Draft Picks

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have received a league-maximum four compensatory draft picks – one each in rounds 3-6 – giving them 10 total selections in April's NFL Draft.

The Cowboys now have the 10th overall pick in the first round, a second-rounder, two third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, a fifth-rounder, two sixth-rounders and a seventh-rounder. Last year they dealt their original fifth-round pick to the Eagles to move up and draft center Tyler Biadasz.

Here's a breakdown of the four compensatory picks:

3rd Round (99th overall)

4th Round (138th overall)

5th Round (178th overall)

6th Round (226th overall)

The NFL adds compensatory picks to the end of rounds three through seven. Picks are assigned to teams through a formula weighting the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. Factors are salary, playing time and postseason honors. Seventeen teams were awarded a total of 36 compensatory picks this year.