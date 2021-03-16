Cowboys Nearing Deal With Veteran OT Nsekhe

The Cowboys appear to be on the board now in signing new players in free agency.

After agreeing to a few deals with their own players, the club has reportedly reached a 1-year contract with journeyman offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe.

He recently spent the last two years in Buffalo after four seasons with Washington. Nsekhe began his career with the Rams for one season, giving him seven full years in the NFL.

However, he's had just 17 starts – never more than five in one year – making him a candidate for a backup role with the Cowboys.

The team lost veteran Cam Erving to the Panthers on Monday, creating a veteran void for a backup tackle. The Cowboys do expect Brandon Knight and Terence Steele to compete for roster spots behind Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, who combined to play in just two games last season.