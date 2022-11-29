Cowboys Officially Release DE Tarell Basham

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys had a surplus of pass-rushing defensive ends, but just removed one from the roster on Tuesday.

The team officially waived veteran Tarell Basham, trimming the roster to 52 players.

No other moves were made this week, suggesting perhaps the Cowboys could move up a player from the practice squad or move someone from IR to the roster before Sunday's game with the Colts. Last week, the Cowboys called up Takk McKinley from the practice squad but then deactivated him from the game. McKinley, a former first-round pick of the Falcons under Dan Quinn, should be ready to play and contribute for this defense.

As for Basham, the six-year vet played in four games this year, including the last three. He began the season as a reserve pass-rusher and played against the Bucs in Week 1 before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the next seven games.

Without Basham, the Cowboys still have backup rushers in Dante Fowler and Sam Williams on the current roster behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, and obviously, Micah Parsons rushes the passer as well.