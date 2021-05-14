Cowboys Officially Sign 4 Draft Picks Before Camp

FRISCO, Texas – Gone are the days when teams would worry about their draft picks missing days of training camp without a contract.
Now, teams are locking them up before they even step on the field for the first time.
The Cowboys officially signed four draft picks on Thursday, hours before their first rookie minicamp, which begins Friday morning at The Star.
Players with an NFL contract in hand will be fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko, sixth-rounders Israel Mukuamu and Quinton Bohanna and then seventh-round pick Matt Farniok – all of which signed a four-year deal.
By the start of practice, more of the remaining seven draft picks could be agreed or sign as well.
Signed or not, all 11 rookies can compete in the rookie camp, which will include 13 other undrafted players, along with about seven workout players and some first-year vets who spent last year on the practice squad.