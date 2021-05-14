Cowboys Officially Sign 4 Draft Picks Before Camp

FRISCO, Texas – Gone are the days when teams would worry about their draft picks missing days of training camp without a contract.

Now, teams are locking them up before they even step on the field for the first time.

The Cowboys officially signed four draft picks on Thursday, hours before their first rookie minicamp, which begins Friday morning at The Star.

Players with an NFL contract in hand will be fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko, sixth-rounders Israel Mukuamu and Quinton Bohanna and then seventh-round pick Matt Farniok – all of which signed a four-year deal.

By the start of practice, more of the remaining seven draft picks could be agreed or sign as well.